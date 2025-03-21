boAt Launches Nirvana Crystl Earbuds with ANC, Spatial Audio, and 100-Hour Battery

boAt has introduced its latest premium audio offering, the Nirvana Crystl true wireless earbuds. The company announced the launch of these earbuds today, highlighting features such as active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and extended battery life.

The Nirvana Crystl earbuds feature a transparent design and incorporate boAt’s Spatial Audio technology for an immersive, 3D-like sound experience. Equipped with 10mm drivers, the earbuds offer up to 32dB of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to reduce ambient noise for clearer audio during music playback, calls, and gaming.

For connectivity, the Nirvana Crystl supports Multipoint Connectivity, allowing users to switch between two devices. It also features Adaptive EQ powered by Mimi, which personalizes audio output based on individual hearing profiles.

boAt claims a total playback time of 100 hours on a single charge for the Nirvana Crystl. The earbuds also support fast charging, with a 10-minute charge providing up to 220 minutes of playtime. The charging case has a 480mAh battery.

The earbuds utilize Bluetooth v5.3 for wireless connection. They are equipped with four microphones featuring ENx Technology, designed to enhance call clarity by minimizing background noise. A BEAST Mode offers a low latency of 60ms for improved gaming and streaming experiences. Additional features include in-ear detection for automatic play/pause and IPX4 water resistance for protection against sweat and splashes.

Users can customize sound settings and noise cancellation levels through the boAt Hearables app. The earbuds also support Google Fast Pair for quick pairing with compatible devices.

The Nirvana Crystl is available in Blazing Red, Quantum Black, and Yellow Pop colors. It is priced at INR 2,499 and can be purchased on boAt’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon.in, Blinkit, and select retail stores.