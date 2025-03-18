boAt Storm Infinity Smartwatch Gears Up for India Launch with Focus on Battery Life

boAt, an Indian consumer electronics brand, has announced its upcoming smartwatch, the Storm Infinity, slated for launch in India on March 25, 2025. The company has teased the device, suggesting it could be one of their most feature-rich wearables to date, with a strong emphasis on battery performance.

Promotional material released by boAt highlights the Storm Infinity’s battery endurance as a key feature. The smartwatch is reported to house a 550mAh battery, promising up to 15 days of use on a single charge. The company also claims “ASAP Charge” support, which can deliver 15 days of power with just one hour of charging.

Beyond battery life, the boAt Storm Infinity is expected to include Bluetooth calling functionality, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist. The design is described as both rugged and stylish, potentially appealing to a wide range of consumers. For health and fitness enthusiasts, the smartwatch is rumored to offer comprehensive health tracking features. These may include heart rate monitoring, SpO2 (blood oxygen) measurement, sleep tracking, and various sports modes, features commonly found in other boAt smartwatches.

The launch of the Storm Infinity comes as boAt continues to expand its presence in the smartwatch market in India. This new offering appears to be positioned as a versatile device suitable for daily use, combining durability with a range of smart features.

The official launch event is scheduled for March 25th, where the complete specifications, features, and pricing for the boAt Storm Infinity smartwatch will be revealed. The device will reportedly be available for purchase on Amazon India and boAt’s official website.