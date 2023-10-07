boAt Unveils Trio of Smartwatches Exclusively for the Indian Offline Market

In a recent move that has caught the attention of tech enthusiasts, boAt, a renowned Indian tech brand, has rolled out three new smartwatches. These wearables, christened the Wave Astra, Primia Celestial, and Wave Convex, are set to redefine the budget-friendly segment with their impressive features. What’s more, in a strategic move, boAt has chosen to make these smartwatches available exclusively in offline markets, emphasizing their commitment to brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Key Highlights:

Exclusive availability in offline retail stores.

Wave Convex features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 410 x 502 pixels resolution.

Wave Astra comes with a 1.83-inch HD display, 240 x 284 pixels resolution.

Primia Celestial sports a circular 1.52 inches display, 306 x 360 pixels resolution.

All three models offer Bluetooth calling capabilities.

Comprehensive health and fitness features, including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensors, and sleep tracking.

Prices start at Rs 1,799 for Wave Astra, Rs 1,899 for Primia Celestial, and Rs 2,899 for Wave Convex.

In-Depth Analysis:

The Wave Convex stands out as the flagship among the trio. It boasts a spacious 1.96-inch AMOLED display, ensuring crisp visuals. One of its standout features is the always-on display function, which provides real-time updates without any need to interact with the screen. For those who like to personalize their gadgets, the DIY watch face studio will be a hit, allowing users to craft unique watch faces. Moreover, it supports Bluetooth calling and can store up to 10 contacts directly on the device.

The Wave Astra, on the other hand, is designed for those who prefer a compact yet efficient device. With its 1.83-inch HD display, it promises clear visuals. Its battery life is commendable, lasting up to 5 days, which reduces to 2 days with Bluetooth calling.

The Primia Celestial is the jewel in the crown with its unique circular display. Measuring 1.52 inches with a brightness level of 550 nits, it ensures that users get the best visual experience. It promises a full week of battery life, which is impressive given its feature set.

All three smartwatches come equipped with 700 active modes for tracking physical activities. Health and fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the standard features, including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensors, sleep tracking, and guided breathing exercises. All these features are accessible through the boAt Crest companion app.

Pricing and Availability:

The Wave Astra is priced at Rs 1,799, making it the most affordable of the trio. The Primia Celestial and Wave Convex are priced slightly higher at Rs 1,899 and Rs 2,899, respectively. It’s essential to note that these are introductory prices, and there might be changes in the future. For those interested in purchasing, these smartwatches are available at prominent retail outlets like Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, JioMart, and other general electronic stores.

Summary:

boAt’s latest venture into the smartwatch segment with the Wave Astra, Primia Celestial, and Wave Convex is a testament to their commitment to offering quality tech products at affordable prices. With their exclusive offline availability, boAt is also emphasizing the importance of physical retail stores in the tech industry. These smartwatches, with their impressive features and competitive pricing, are set to make waves in the Indian market.