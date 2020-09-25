Bose launches SoundLink II around-ear Wireless Headphones at Rs 21,150

New Delhi: Bose Corporation has extended its SoundLink headphones line-up with the launch of its new SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II for the Indian consumers today. Priced at Rs. 21,150, SoundLink Wireless Headphones II will be available for purchase at company’s official website, Bose.com.

Bose Wireless Headphones, General Manager, Bernice Cramer said that the SoundLink II is the best-sounding wireless headphones available in the market currently.

The SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II uses proprietary technologies, including active equalization and new volume-optimized equalization.

Bose has not included any boost feature in its SoundLink II headphones and this time what you hear is close as possible to what was recorded, rather than re-created or altered.

Cramer also said, “We’ve never adjusted how a piece of music will sound when it’s reproduced because it’s not our music – it’s the artiste’s music, and it’s your music, and our job is to make it sound as good as it can.”

Inspired by the QC25 headphones design, the Bose SoundLink around-ear headphones II uses an advanced microphone system, HD voice for calls. It also uses adaptive audio adjustment technology for wind and noise cancellation.

As per the company claims that once fully charged its new SoundLink II wireless headphone offers 15 hours of battery backup, which is 25% more than other headphones available in the market. The headphone can get up to two hours of play time on a quick 15-minute charge through the provided USB cable.

The Bose SoundLink II headphone comes with the multi-point feature, which helps you to connect two devices simultaneously.

The headphones also feature voice prompts, which tells you who’s calling, what device you’re connected to, and how much battery life is left in your headphone in 11 different languages.

Built and tested in Bose labs, the SoundLink headphones uses impact-resistant materials and corrosion-resistant stainless steel to survive accidental bumps, drops, and grabs.

The SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II offer Bluetooth and NFC as a connectivity option.

Back in 2014, Bose has launched SoundLink on-ear Bluetooth headphones with a price tag of $249.95 (Rs. 16,000 approx.).

Key Specs of Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Headphones II

Dimensions/Weight Additional Details In The Box Headphones: 7.5 x 6 x 1.5 inch Wireless Range: 30 ft. (9 m) SoundLink around-ear Wireless Headphones II Ear Cushion: 3.8 x 2.9 inch (H x W) Charging Time: 3 hrs. (full charge) = 15 hrs. play time (15 minute quick charge = 2 hours play time) USB Charging Cable Weight: 5.27 oz Backup Audio Cable Carry Case.

Image Gallery: Bose SoundLink II Headphone

Availability & Price of Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II

The all-new Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II will be available in two color options: White and Black. The SoundLink on-ear wireless headphones come with a whopping price tag of Rs. 21,150 ($249.95). The headphones will be available for purchase form company’s official website, Bose.com and some selected authorized Bose dealers and Bose retail outlets.