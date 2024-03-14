Boston Levin Launches Levin Storm Airmax TWS Earbuds

Boston Levin, known for its contributions to the audio and wearable technology sector, announced the release of the Levin Storm Airmax True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earbuds on 14th March 2024. The earbuds aim to cater to the demands of modern consumers for high sound quality, comfort, and convenience. They feature a sleek, transparent design, gaming mode with ultra-low latency, extended playtime, and are designed to be water and sweat-resistant.

Key Highlights:

Gaming Mode: Features ultra-low latency of 50 milliseconds for synchronized audio-visual gaming experience.

Extended Playtime: Offers up to 32 hours of total playtime, supported by a 13mm bass driver for enhanced audio.

Design and Durability: Sleek, transparent body with IPX5 water and sweat resistance, designed for both aesthetics and resilience.

Convenience Features: Includes full touch controls, Type-C charging, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and a wireless range of 15 meters.

Available Colors: Comes in White and Black, with a special launch price of 989 INR on Flipkart, Amazon, and the official Boston Levin website.

Mr. Udit Aggarwal, CEO of Boston Levin, stated, “The Levin Storm Airmax TWS Earbuds are a testament to our dedication to innovation and quality in audio technology. They are designed to enhance the gaming experience and provide superior sound quality and convenience. With features like a transparent body, touch controls, and water/sweat resistance, these earbuds are built for durability and style.”