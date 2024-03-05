Boult Astra Neo Earbuds Review: Unmatched Performance at an Unbeatable Price

After weeks of using the Boult Astra Neo earbuds, I feel compelled to share my experience with a device that has not just met but exceeded my expectations in many ways. Priced at a surprisingly affordable ₹1,099, these earbuds have become an indispensable part of my daily life, seamlessly integrating into my routine with their robust features and exceptional performance. Here’s my comprehensive review of the Astra Neo earbuds, based on firsthand experience.

Boult Astra Neo Earbuds Specifications

70 Hours Playtime : Extended battery life for long-lasting use.

: Extended battery life for long-lasting use. Fast Charging : 10 minutes charge for 100 minutes playtime.

: 10 minutes charge for 100 minutes playtime. Bluetooth 5.4 : Latest connectivity for stable, seamless pairing.

: Latest connectivity for stable, seamless pairing. 40ms Ultra-Low Latency : Ideal for gaming with minimal lag.

: Ideal for gaming with minimal lag. Stylish Design : Comfort grip case with breathing LEDs.

: Comfort grip case with breathing LEDs. Quad Mic with ENC : Crystal-clear calls and noise cancellation.

: Crystal-clear calls and noise cancellation. BoomX Technology : Powerful sound with 13mm drivers.

: Powerful sound with 13mm drivers. IPX5 Water Resistant : Durable against water and sweat.

: Durable against water and sweat. Voice Assistant : Easy access to Siri and Google Assistant.

: Easy access to Siri and Google Assistant. Touch Controls : Intuitive controls for music and calls.

: Intuitive controls for music and calls. Color Options: Available in Black & White.

Design and Comfort

The Astra Neo strikes a perfect balance between aesthetic appeal and practical design. The earbuds come in a textured case with breathing LEDs, which isn’t just a visual treat but also offers a secure and comfortable fit. This thoughtful design ensures that the earbuds are not only stylish but also comfortable for long listening sessions. I’ve worn them during extensive gaming sessions, workouts, and while working, and the comfort level is unparalleled.

Gaming Experience

As an avid mobile gamer, the Combat Gaming mode’s 40ms ultra-low latency was a game-changer for me. This feature has drastically improved my gaming sessions by eliminating any audio lag, allowing for a truly immersive experience. The difference in gameplay is palpable, providing a competitive edge that every gamer will appreciate.

Sound Quality

The Quad Mic with ENC and BoomX Technology is where the Astra Neo truly shines. The sound quality is impeccable, offering a rich bass and clear highs that make music, gaming, and calls a pleasure. The IPX5 water resistance adds a layer of durability that’s appreciated during workouts or unexpected rain. Moreover, the voice assistant compatibility and intuitive touch controls have made interactions seamless and convenient.

Battery Life and Connectivity

The 70 hours of total playtime is a standout feature, liberating me from the constant need to recharge. Furthermore, the fast charging capability — 100 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge — has been a lifesaver during busy days. This impressive battery performance ensures that my earbuds are always ready when I need them.

With Bluetooth 5.4 and the Blink & Pair feature, connecting the Astra Neo to my devices has been a breeze. The stable connection and support for various codecs have enhanced both my music listening and call experiences. The Prism Voice PLC technology ensures that every call is clear, making communication seamless and effective.

Pros and cons

Pros:

Exceptional Battery Life: With 70 hours of total playtime, plus the Type-C fast charging that offers 100 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge, the Astra Neo stands out for its longevity and quick charging capabilities. Superior Design and Comfort: The comfort grip textured case with breathing LEDs not only looks stylish but also provides a secure and comfortable fit, making these earbuds suitable for long listening sessions without discomfort. Gaming Performance: The 40ms ultra-low latency in Combat Gaming mode offers a competitive edge by eliminating audio lag, making these earbuds perfect for gamers seeking a seamless experience. Sound Quality: Equipped with Quad Mic with ENC and BoomX Technology, the Astra Neo delivers crystal-clear calls and a powerful sound profile that’s rich in detail and bass.

Cons:

Water Resistance Limitation: While IPX5 is suitable for resistance against sweat and light rain, it may not be enough for immersion or heavy water exposure. Potential Fit Issues: Despite the inclusion of S, M, & L ear tips, some users might still find it challenging to achieve the perfect fit, affecting sound isolation and comfort. No Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): While ENC is great for calls, the lack of ANC might not satisfy users seeking to block out ambient noise completely.

Final Verdict: A Stellar Choice

Having used the Astra Neo earbuds extensively, I can confidently say they have set a new standard for what I expect from wireless earbuds, especially at such an affordable price point. Their combination of style, comfort, sound quality, and gaming performance makes them a standout choice in a saturated market. Whether you’re a gamer, a music lover, or someone who values clear communication, the Astra Neo earbuds deliver on all fronts, offering unbeatable value for money. This device has not only fulfilled its promises but has become a critical part of my daily tech ensemble. These buds are available to buy at Flipkart.com.