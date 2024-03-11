Boult Z40 Ultra TWS Earbuds Review – A new premium TWS is in the town!

Boult Audio is no stranger to the audio scene. They have established a strong presence in the market for affordable truly wireless earbuds, and have even managed to become one of the top five audio brands in India! Now, they have released their latest offering, the Boult Z40 Ultra TWS (phew, that’s a mouthful). For simplicity, let’s refer to them as the Z40.

These earbuds are priced at an attractive ₹4,999, but are currently available at a tempting ₹1,999. The question is, do they manage to stand out in the crowded market of budget earbuds? Let’s dive in and find out!

Boult Z40 Ultra TWS Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version – 5.3

Drivers – 10mm Dynamic Drivers

Controls – Touch Controls

Earbud Weight – 4g

Claimed Battery Life – Up to 100 hours with the case

Number of Microphones – Quad mics (each side)

Rating – IPX5

Design

Starting with the design, the Z40 bears a striking resemblance to the popular Apple AirPods, both in terms of the buds and the case. However, there are a few notable differences. While the AirPods are only available in one color, the Z40 comes in Grey, Beige, and Black options. The case has a matte rubbery finish, while the buds themselves have a matte finish with a grippy texture on half of the stem.

In terms of construction, both the buds and the case are made of high-quality plastic. The lid of the case offers a satisfying click when opened or closed. Despite housing large high-fidelity drivers on each side, the buds feel surprisingly lightweight. They feature an in-ear design with silicone ear tips. These ear tips not only provide extra grip, but also make the buds comfortable for extended use, preventing fatigue. However, one drawback is the excessive branding of Boult Audio, which is present on both the case and the buds.

Despite their price and their resemblance to the Apple AirPods, the Z40 comes with a Type-C connector at the bottom for charging the case, as well as a status LED at the front.

Performance

Pairing these buds is easy and straightforward. Once taken out of the case, they enter pairing mode for the first boot. To pair them, simply open the Bluetooth panel on your phone, search for the buds, and press the pair button. Alternatively, you can wait for the Fast Pair popup to appear for a quick connection. These buds can also be used individually.

The Z40 TWS buds feature 10mm high fidelity drivers on both sides. They support all the basic codecs, including SBC and AAC. In terms of performance, we found the buds to be bass-heavy, which is typical for TWS in this price range. The sound stage is balanced with an emphasis on lows. However, the mids and highs are not as clear and lackluster. During our brief usage, we found the microphone quality to be above average.

The quad-mics and ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) help reduce background noise. We did not notice any static noise, which is common with TWS units. The Active Noise Cancellation on the Z40 is average at best and is suitable for minimizing routine indoor noises. It can handle modest sounds like fan hums, but is less effective in crowded environments. The call quality is satisfactory indoors and acceptable outdoors. However, for prolonged calls or virtual meetings, the voice and microphone quality may not meet high expectations.

As for battery life, the company claims a total of 100 hours with the case, which is somewhat true. In our testing, with the volume capped at 50%, we got around 6 hours from just the buds and around 80 hours from the case. Both the buds and the case took less than 1.5 hours to fully charge.

Verdict

Can’t afford AirPods but want wireless earbuds? The Boult Z40 offers a similar design at a more affordable price. They come in three shades: Grey, Beige, or Black.

The case has a satisfying click and a grippy matte finish. The buds are lightweight yet deliver high-quality sound with large drivers. They fit comfortably in your ears with silicone tips, perfect for long listening sessions.

One downside is that the Boult Audio logo is prominently displayed on the case and buds. However, considering the price, you get a Type-C charging port and a convenient LED status light. So, while they may not be identical to AirPods, they provide a familiar experience at a budget-friendly price.

