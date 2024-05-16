BSNL Launches First Indigenous 4G Site in Kolkata Telecom District

BSNL launches its first indigenous 4G site in Kolkata, marking a significant step in India's telecom sector with locally developed technology.

In a significant development for India’s telecommunications sector, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched its first indigenous 4G site in the Kolkata telecom district. This marks a major step forward in BSNL’s efforts to expand its 4G services across the country, leveraging locally developed technology.

Launch Details and Technology

The launch of the 4G site in Kolkata is part of BSNL’s broader initiative to roll out 4G services using an indigenous telecom stack developed in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT)​. The technology stack, which has been under development and testing for several years, aims to reduce dependency on foreign vendors and promote self-reliance in India’s telecom infrastructure.

Performance and User Experience

Initial reports from users in Kolkata have shown promising results. The 4G network has delivered download speeds of up to 17.9 Mbps and upload speeds of around 7.37 Mbps in early tests​. While these speeds are competitive, they are expected to stabilize and potentially decrease slightly as more users join the network.

BSNL is offering a variety of affordable 4G plans to attract customers. These plans start at Rs 96, providing 10GB of data per day for 28 days, and extend to Rs 236 for 84 days​. These competitive pricing strategies are designed to encourage users to upgrade from 3G and 2G services to the new 4G network.

Government Support and Future Plans

The launch is part of a larger effort supported by the Indian government, which has allocated significant funding to BSNL. In the Union Budget 2023-24, the government allocated Rs 52,937 crore to support BSNL’s infrastructure development, including the deployment of 4G and future 5G services​. This funding is part of a revival package aimed at turning around the financial fortunes of the state-owned telecom operator.

BSNL plans to deploy over 100,000 4G tower sites across India in a phased manner, with full-scale deployment expected to be completed within the next 18-24 months​. This ambitious rollout plan underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing digital connectivity and bridging the digital divide in the country.

Economic and Social Impact

The introduction of BSNL’s indigenous 4G network is expected to have wide-ranging economic and social impacts. Improved 4G connectivity will support the digital economy, enhance access to online education and healthcare services, and promote the use of digital payments and other online services in rural and urban areas alike.

Moreover, the focus on using domestically developed technology aligns with the government’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-Reliant India) initiative, which aims to boost local manufacturing and reduce dependency on foreign technology​​.

The launch of BSNL’s first indigenous 4G site in Kolkata is a notable achievement in India’s telecom sector. It signifies a move towards self-reliance and technological independence, while also promising enhanced connectivity and better service quality for users. As BSNL continues to expand its 4G network, the positive impacts on the economy and society are likely to grow, further advancing India’s digital transformation goals.