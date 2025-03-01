Budget-Friendly COLORFUL X15 XS Gaming Laptop Launched

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a well-known name in gaming laptops, PC components, and HiFi audio products, has introduced the COLORFUL X15 XS Gaming Laptop. This new release offers a balance between affordability and reliable performance, catering to both gamers and content creators looking for solid hardware at an attractive price.

The COLORFUL X15 XS Gaming Laptop builds upon the success of its predecessors in the X15 XS series, with a refreshed design that embraces a cleaner aesthetic. Alongside the updated look, Colorful has also introduced new, more streamlined packaging, ensuring the laptop makes a strong impression right from unboxing.

Performance and Hardware Specifications

The COLORFUL X15 XS Gaming Laptop runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor, capable of delivering speeds up to 4.5GHz, making it suitable for multitasking, gaming, and creative tasks. This processor combines Performance Cores (P-Cores) and Efficient Cores (E-Cores) to handle both heavy workloads and background processes smoothly.

Paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, the COLORFUL X15 XS Gaming Laptop offers responsive graphics performance, supporting technologies like Ray Tracing and DLSS to enhance gaming visuals. Whether you’re playing modern titles, streaming content, or editing high-resolution videos, this gaming laptop aims to keep up with user demands.

Memory and Storage

The COLORFUL X15 XS Gaming Laptop comes pre-installed with 16GB DDR4 RAM, clocked at 3200MHz, ensuring responsive performance during intensive gaming or productivity sessions. There’s also room to upgrade the memory up to 64GB for future-proofing.

For storage, Colorful equips the laptop with a 512GB NVMe SSD, providing fast boot times and quick loading of applications. Users can also expand storage via the two M.2 slots, one of which is already populated.

Display and Visual Experience

The COLORFUL X15 XS Gaming Laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring smoother visuals in fast-paced games. The panel covers 45% of the NTSC color gamut, which is decent for general gaming and multimedia consumption.

NVIDIA’s G-SYNC Ultimate and Adaptive-Sync technologies are supported, minimizing screen tearing and stuttering during intense gaming sessions.

Design, Cooling, and Build

The COLORFUL X15 XS Gaming Laptop sports a grey chassis, designed to offer a more minimalist look compared to earlier models. Colorful has also enhanced the cooling system, incorporating Storm Blade 2.0 Cooling Technology for better thermal management during long gaming sessions.

Connectivity and Ports

The COLORFUL X15 XS Gaming Laptop offers a comprehensive selection of ports, including:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1

1 x USB 2.0

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2

1 x HDMI 2.0 output port (HDCP supported)

1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4

1 x 2-in-1 audio jack (Headphone/Microphone)

1 x Microphone jack

1 x RJ-45 LAN port

1 x DC-in jack

1 x MicroSD card reader

This ensures easy connectivity with gaming peripherals, external displays, and storage devices.

Audio and Camera

For audio, the COLORFUL X15 XS Gaming Laptop comes equipped with Sound Blaster Cinema 6+, delivering enhanced audio performance for gaming, content consumption, and voice chats. A 1MP HD camera is also included, suitable for video calls and online meetings.

Connectivity and Wireless Features

The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E for faster and more stable internet connectivity, along with Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless peripherals.

Battery and Portability

With a 54Wh battery, the COLORFUL X15 XS Gaming Laptop aims to offer reasonable battery life for a gaming laptop. Weighing around 2.1kg and measuring 359.5mm x 238mm x 22.7mm, it strikes a balance between portability and performance.

Pricing and Availability

The COLORFUL X15 XS Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i5-12500H and RTX 3050 is priced at $699 SRP. Availability will soon begin through Colorful’s partner resellers across India and other regions.