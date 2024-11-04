Canon Expands EOS VR System with RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL Lens for Immersive 3D Imaging

Canon's RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens for the EOS R7 unlocks immersive spatial 3D imaging. Compact and user-friendly, it simplifies 3D content creation for captivating results viewable on Apple Vision Pro and VR headsets.

Canon has introduced the RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens, a new addition to its EOS VR System. Designed for the EOS R7, this lens offers a unique approach to 3D visual expression by capturing spatial 3D stills and videos. Unlike Canon’s dual fisheye lenses that create 180° VR experiences, the RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens captures a narrower field of view, resulting in realistic 3D images that seem to place subjects right in front of the viewer when viewed on compatible devices like the Apple Vision Pro. This immersive effect is heightened by the lens’s high-quality rendering and the EOS R system camera’s high-resolution image sensor.

Compact and User-Friendly Design

The RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens is compact and lightweight, weighing approximately 131g and measuring 41.5mm in length. Its portability allows users to effortlessly capture everyday moments, scenes, and objects in a new and engaging way.

Familiar Framing and Easy Operation

With a 63° angle of view for each lens, equivalent to a 35mm lens on a full-frame camera, the RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens offers familiar framing for everyday subjects. It allows for a minimum focusing distance of 15cm and features autofocus functionality similar to conventional lenses. Users can also adjust camera settings to control the image.

Simplified Workflow for 3D Content Creation

Creating 3D content with the RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens is straightforward. The lens records parallax images from each lens onto the camera’s image sensor. Users can then convert this data using the EOS VR Utility software or Adobe Premiere Pro via the EOS VR plugin. The software allows for editing and exporting content in various formats, including MV-HEVC Spatial Video (supported by Apple Vision Pro), VR 180°, and 3D SBS.

Compatibility and Practicality

The RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens is compatible with the EOS R7, with the combined weight of the camera and lens being approximately 743g (including battery and card). A 58mm screw-in circular ND filter can be used in bright conditions to maintain optimal exposure.

Pricing

The RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens is priced at ₹46,995.00 (including taxes).