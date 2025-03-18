Canon India Holds Top Spot in Laser MFD Market for Ninth Consecutive Year

Canon India has secured the number one market share in the laser multifunctional devices (MFD) segment for the ninth year in a row. This announcement follows the publication of a recent report by International Data Corporation (IDC) in their Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 2024 Q4. The report ranks Canon India at the top in the Colour, Mono, and Overall Laser Copier MFD categories.

The IDC report indicates that Canon India held a 28.4% market share in the overall laser multifunctional device segment in 2024. This performance reflects sustained demand for the company’s printing solutions across various customer groups.

Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO of Canon India, acknowledged this achievement. He stated that the recognition for nine consecutive years highlights the trust customers and partners place in Canon. He emphasized the company’s focus on enabling businesses to improve productivity through superior print quality and its ongoing commitment to introducing advanced technology and service support.

Canon India has broadened its product range to cater to the evolving needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporations, government bodies, copy shop owners, and professionals across different sectors. The company’s imageRUNNER and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX series are reported to be key contributors to meeting the demand for printing solutions that are both cost-effective and perform well.

With a history focused on new developments and a customer-centric approach, Canon India aims to continue its leadership in the printing market by offering high-performing, sustainable solutions designed for the future needs of businesses throughout India.