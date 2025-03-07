Canon India Introduces ‘She #CANwithCanon’ Campaign to Promote Action for Women’s Empowerment

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Canon India has launched the ‘She #CANwithCanon’ campaign to highlight the importance of consistent action in advancing women’s empowerment. This campaign aligns with the global theme of ‘Accelerate Action’ and underscores that supporting women should not be limited to a single day but should involve creating sustainable opportunities that enable them to flourish both personally and professionally.

Commitment to Workplace Equality and Pay Parity

The campaign presents a video that reflects the everyday struggles faced by women, reiterating Canon India’s pledge to take concrete actions for gender equality and inclusive growth. The video not only celebrates women as key contributors to success but also emphasizes that inclusivity must go beyond policies and become a deeply embedded workplace practice.

The initiative also highlights Canon India’s long-term focus on driving growth through programs such as Leadership & Mentorship programs, where senior women leaders guide and support new employees, nurturing their professional journey.

Focus on Work-Life Balance and Employee Wellbeing

To promote work-life balance, Canon India continues to implement its De-Light initiative, which ensures office lights are switched off at 5:30 PM. This policy encourages employees to prioritize their personal time. Additionally, the company offers dedicated cab services to ensure the safety of women employees during their commutes.

Since 2002, Canon India has provided hybrid working options and flexible working hours to help employees maintain a balance between work and personal responsibilities. Following its Health 1st philosophy, the company fosters an environment where women can achieve professional success without compromising their wellbeing.

Encouraging Long-Term Wellbeing

In addition to workplace initiatives, Canon India has introduced a two-month walkathon that aims to inspire lasting healthy habits. This program invites participation from employees, partners, and communities, symbolizing the collective steps taken towards lasting positive change for women empowerment.

Leadership’s Commitment to Empowerment

C. Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication at Canon India, highlighted that the company’s approach to women empowerment extends beyond celebrating milestones. The focus remains on building a workplace where women thrive professionally while leading fulfilling personal lives. Through ‘She #CANwithCanon’, the company emphasizes the importance of real change, ensuring that equality is more than an ambition—it becomes a daily reality.

By consistently investing in mentorship, support programs, and development initiatives, Canon India aims to cultivate a diverse leadership pipeline, fostering inclusive success at all levels.

Continuing the #CANwithCanon Legacy

The campaign builds on the success of Canon India’s previous ‘I #CANwithCanon’ initiative, which highlighted how Canon’s solutions have empowered both individuals and businesses. With ‘She #CANwithCanon’, the company reaffirms its long-term commitment to nurturing a culture where women confidently say, “I CAN.”

Through ongoing efforts to promote equal opportunities and positive workplace attitudes, Canon India aims to inspire a future where women empowerment is a shared responsibility, embraced across all levels of society.