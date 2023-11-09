Cavli Wireless Unveils New LTE Android Smart Module

At the recent India Mobile Congress 2023, Cavli Wireless showcased the CQS290 Android Smart Module, a device engineered and manufactured in India for global use in automotive and industry 4.0 applications. The event hosted Asia’s largest gathering in telecom, media, and technology, with the participation of the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India.

Cavli Wireless, a participant in the IoT solutions domain, displayed its latest developments at the India Mobile Congress 2023, held from October 27 to 29 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The event is known for being Asia’s prime telecom, media, and technology forum.

The company underscored its commitment to the Make in India initiative by showcasing the CQS290 module. It is characterized by its LTE Cat 4 capabilities, supporting up to 150 Mbit/s downlink and 50 Mbit/s uplink speeds. The module is equipped with a Cortex A53 quad-core CPU and an Adreno™ 702 GPU, enabling robust graphics and energy efficiency. It supports the Qualcomm Location Suite Gen 9VT for precise GNSS performance and offers two region-specific variants.

Enhancing the module’s capabilities, the Hubble Stack Intelligence features a remote diagnostic and monitoring tool, the Hubble Lens, which allows for off-site troubleshooting and supports the IoT’s scalability. Cavli has established partnerships with network operators to provide LTE and LTE-M connectivity solutions, and showcased other C-Series Cellular IoT modules at the event, which provide LPWAN and Wideband connectivity options.

The company’s dedication to fostering indigenous production and innovation has been recognized by Forbes India & D Globalist, citing Cavli Wireless as a company with significant global business potential.

John Mathew, CEO & Chief Technology Architect of Cavli Wireless, stressed the importance of developing India’s semiconductor ecosystem and the necessity for collaboration across industry, government, and academia to meet these objectives.

Looking forward, Cavli Wireless is preparing for a workforce expansion to support its operations in India, with an anticipated growth to over 200 skilled professionals in various technology and business sectors.