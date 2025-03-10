Celebrate Holi with Motorola’s Vibrant Smartphones

Holi is a festival of colors, and your smartphone should reflect that festive spirit! Whether you prefer eye-catching hues or subtle, elegant shades, Motorola’s lineup offers a variety of stunning colors, including Viva Magenta, Pearl Blue, Spritz Orange, and Black Beauty. With Pantone-curated colors, gradient finishes, and sleek designs, Motorola’s smartphones ensure your device stands out just like your Holi celebrations.

motorola razr 50 ultra – The Ultimate Flip Phone

Take your Holi festivities to the next level with the motorola razr 50 ultra. This durable flip phone has undergone rigorous testing for 600,000 folds, ensuring longevity. Its IPX8 underwater protection makes it perfect for surviving unexpected splashes or a festive rain dance.

The razr 50 ultra features the largest and smartest 4.0″ external display on a flip phone, with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1272×1080 resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The 6.9″ pOLED display inside delivers 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+ support, and a 3000 nits peak brightness for an immersive experience.

Its 50MP AI-powered camera includes AI Action Shot, Adaptive Stabilization, Auto Focus Tracking, and Photo Enhancement, allowing you to capture every colorful moment in high quality. The 50MP telephoto lens offers 2x optical zoom, 30x AI Super Zoom, and OIS for stunning, blur-free photos.

Available in Koala Grey, Beach Sand, and Spritz Orange, the razr 50 ultra embodies the vibrant essence of Holi. Priced at ₹69,999 and available via Reliance Digital and offline stores.

motorola edge 50 pro – Capture Holi’s Joy in Pro-Grade Detail

Make every moment of Holi picture-perfect with the motorola edge 50 pro. This smartphone boasts an AI-powered pro-grade camera, Pantone-validated colors, and SkinTone™ validation, ensuring that every splash of gulal and every joyful expression is captured in true-to-life detail.

With a 6.7″ 1.5K pOLED display and a 144Hz refresh rate, your Holi memories appear crisp and vivid. The AI Photo Enhancement Engine enhances clarity, color, and detail, making every shot look flawless. Style Sync lets you create wallpapers that match your Holi attire, adding a personal touch to your celebrations.

motorola edge 50 fusion – Vibrant Colors, Stunning Photos

Bring Holi’s vibrancy to life with the motorola edge 50 fusion. Its 50MP Ultra Pixel camera featuring the Sony LYTIA™ sensor ensures high-quality images, even in low-light conditions. With 4x better light sensitivity, your evening Holi parties look as spectacular as daytime celebrations.

The IP68 rating and Smart Water Touch technology make it resilient to Holi splashes. Available in striking Marshmallow Blue, Hot Pink, and Forest Blue, this smartphone matches the festival’s energy.

The 6.67″ curved pOLED display with 1600 nits peak brightness ensures perfect visibility under the Holi sun. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, with up to 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and a 5000mAh battery, the edge 50 fusion delivers all-day performance. Available at ₹20,999 on Flipkart.

moto g85 5G – Experience Holi in Brilliant Colors

Enhance your Holi experience with the moto g85 5G. Its 6.7” pOLED endless edge display delivers over a billion colors and infinite contrast, bringing festive hues to life. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth performance, while Gorilla Glass 5 adds durability.

The 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor with Quad Pixel technology and OIS captures blur-free shots even in dynamic moments. The 32MP selfie camera ensures perfect Holi selfies, and Google Photos’ AI tools like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur further enhance your images.

With a sleek 7.59mm design, Pantone-curated colors (Olive Green, Cobalt Blue, Urban Gray), and Smart Connect for seamless multitasking, the moto g85 5G is an ideal Holi companion. Available at ₹17,999 on Flipkart.

moto g64 5G – Powerful Performance for Endless Celebrations

Celebrate Holi without limits with the moto g64 5G, the most powerful 5G smartphone under ₹15,000. Featuring the world’s first MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, 12GB RAM (expandable to 24GB), and a 6000mAh battery, this phone ensures uninterrupted fun.

Its 6.5” FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate provides smooth visuals, while TurboPower™ 33W charging keeps you ready for more Holi selfies. The premium glass-like rear finish and stylish colors (Pearl Blue, Mint Green, Ice Lilac) add a festive touch.

moto g45 5G – 5G Speed, Budget-Friendly Price

Stay connected with 5G speeds this Holi with the moto g45 5G, priced at just ₹9,999. Powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, it supports 13 5G bands, ensuring seamless connectivity.

Its Vegan Leather finish in Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green, and Viva Magenta perfectly complements Holi’s festive hues. The 6.5” 120Hz display, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and 50MP Quad Pixel camera provide a fantastic multimedia and photography experience.

With Moto Secure, Smart Connect, and expandable storage up to 1TB, the moto g45 5G offers premium features at an unbeatable price on Flipkart.