Cellecor Gadgets Unveils High-Bass Bluetooth Speakers & Soundbars for Holi 2025

Cellecor Gadgets Limited, a well-known name in India’s consumer electronics industry, has launched a range of high-performance Bluetooth speakers and soundbars ahead of Holi 2025. The company, recognized for its premium audio solutions, aims to enhance celebrations with deep bass, immersive sound quality, and advanced connectivity.

With Holi being a festival of music and joy, the demand for powerful speakers is expected to surge. Addressing this, Cellecor introduces seven new models—five wireless Bluetooth speakers and two feature-rich soundbars, catering to diverse listening needs, from house parties to home entertainment setups.

New Lineup of High-Performance Audio Devices

The latest range of Cellecor Bluetooth speakers and soundbars is designed to offer an enriched listening experience. The five wireless Bluetooth speakers—CBS-06 Boom Box, CBS-10 Beat Box, CLB-80 Boom, CLB-90 Strom, and CBS-04 Thunder—boast deep bass, extended battery life, and crystal-clear sound.

For users seeking an immersive home entertainment setup, Cellecor also launches two smart soundbars—CBS-01 Tune Bar and CBS-02 Ultra Bar—designed for superior audio clarity and seamless Smart TV connectivity.

Advanced Features for an Enhanced Experience

The new lineup offers multiple features tailored for different audio preferences. The Boom & Strom Series is built for ultra-powerful bass, extended battery life, and customizable LED light modes, adding a vibrant ambiance to any celebration. The compact Thunder Speaker includes an LED display, creating an engaging visual and audio experience.

For high-energy occasions, the Beat Box and Boom Box models come equipped with multi-mode LED lighting, karaoke functionality, and even work as guitar amplifiers, offering up to 10 hours of playtime. Meanwhile, the Ultra Bar and Tune Bar soundbars ensure deep bass, high-definition sound, and effortless Smart TV connectivity, perfect for cinematic home entertainment.

Cellecor’s Commitment to Innovation

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ravi Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director of Cellecor Gadgets, stated:

“At Cellecor, we are dedicated to making advanced technology accessible through high-quality yet affordable products. With this new range, we reinforce our position as a key player in the audio market, delivering premium sound at competitive prices. Whether for house parties, movie nights, or everyday music, these devices provide unmatched audio performance.”

He further added:

“India’s consumer electronics sector is witnessing significant growth, driven by rising demand for high-quality audio experiences. At Cellecor Gadgets Limited, we aim to redefine how users interact with sound technology through deep bass, extended battery life, and smart connectivity. This latest collection is a reflection of our vision to enhance entertainment, celebrations, and daily listening experiences.”