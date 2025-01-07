CES 2025: HP’s OMEN Introduces Revolutionary AI and Next-Gen Gaming Devices

Discover HP’s OMEN innovations at CES 2025: AI-powered gaming optimization, OMEN MAX 16 laptop, 32x monitor with Google TV, and HyperX customizable mice.

HP’s OMEN is making waves at CES 2025 with groundbreaking gaming technology, including the world’s first AI-powered 1-click performance optimization tool and their most powerful gaming laptop yet.

HP’s OMEN AI offers the first-ever AI-driven single-click optimization for gaming performance.

The OMEN MAX 16 sets a new benchmark as HP’s most powerful gaming laptop, delivering unmatched performance.

The OMEN 32x Smart Gaming Monitor debuts as HP’s first gaming monitor with integrated Google TV for seamless gaming and entertainment.

The HyperX Pulsefire Saga mice series introduces shape modularity and customization options for enhanced gaming precision.

Redefining Gaming with OMEN AI

HP’s OMEN AI Beta simplifies gaming optimization with AI-driven recommendations for OS, hardware, and game settings. Designed to cater to gamers who prioritize high FPS, it eliminates the hassle of manual tweaking. HP’s OMEN AI dynamically adjusts settings for supported games and adapts over time, starting with popular titles like Counter-Strike 2. This innovation makes optimization effortless and ensures an elevated gaming experience.

OMEN MAX 16: Gaming Elevated

The OMEN MAX 16 is designed for gamers who demand top-tier performance. Packed with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 or AMD Ryzen AI 9 processors, NVIDIA Blackwell GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, and up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM, it guarantees seamless gameplay. Enhanced cooling technology, including the OMEN Cryo Compound and OMEN Tempest Cooling Pro, ensures the laptop runs efficiently. Its sleek design and customizable RGB features make it an eye-catching powerhouse.

OMEN 32x Smart Gaming Monitor: Entertainment Redefined

The OMEN 32x Smart Gaming Monitor combines a 4K UHD 144Hz display with built-in Google TV, offering cloud gaming and streaming in one device. Supporting consoles, desktops, laptops, and even Android phones, it allows gamers to switch seamlessly between platforms. Streamers will benefit from its capability to stream directly to up to four platforms without additional hardware.

HyperX Pulsefire Saga: Customization Meets Performance

The HyperX Pulsefire Saga mice series introduces modular designs, allowing gamers to personalize their devices with interchangeable parts. Gamers can enjoy dual wireless connectivity and seamless pairing with select HP’s OMEN laptops. The Saga Pro Wireless Mouse ensures precision with customizable features for every playstyle.

Pricing and Availability