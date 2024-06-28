Character.ai Introduces Real-Time Voice Calls with AI Characters

Character.ai, a leading AI startup known for its personalized AI chatbots, has launched a groundbreaking new feature called “Character Calls.” This innovative addition allows users to engage in real-time voice conversations with their favorite AI characters, taking interaction to a whole new level.

The company announced the feature’s availability to all users of the character.ai app on Thursday, marking a significant step forward in how people connect with AI. Previously, interactions were limited to text-based chats, but now, users can have more natural and dynamic conversations with their AI companions.

One of the most exciting aspects of Character Calls is the ability to create personalized AI characters, including ones based on celebrities or influencers. This opens up a world of possibilities, allowing users to chat with their favorite personalities whenever they want.

Character Calls boasts several impressive features , including low-latency conversations for smooth interactions and the option to interrupt the AI character with a simple button tap. Users can choose from a diverse range of voices, accents, and personalities, making each conversation unique and engaging.

The feature also supports multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, and more, catering to a global audience. Moreover, users can seamlessly switch between voice and text modes, ensuring a continuous and flexible communication experience.

Character.ai’s latest innovation comes hot on the heels of OpenAI’s delay in rolling out an advanced voice mode for GPT-4, its latest language model. In a parallel development, Google is reportedly working on a similar chatbot concept, aiming to create AI chatbots modeled after celebrities and YouTube influencers.

This wave of advancements in AI-powered communication tools promises to reshape how we interact with technology and virtual personalities, offering new avenues for entertainment, education, and personal connection. As the field continues to evolve, we can expect even more exciting developments in the future.