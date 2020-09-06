Choosing Your First WoW Classic Class

When creating a new character in WoW Classic, you’ll have a total of nine character classes to choose from. Newcomers to the game can be overwhelmed with having to choose right then and there. So much so that they may end up regretting their choice later on. It’s not a big deal to make another character from scratch, but you’ll never be able to take back the time you’ve spent on your first character. Well, you could use the WoW Classic gold you earned for your next character as well as your unused WoW Classic items.

However, here’s how you can pick a class you’ll enjoy and prevent future regrets.

Pick a Role

WoW Classic classes fall into one or more roles: Tank, Healer, or DPS (damage per second). Tanks keep damage off their squishier (lower health DPS and healers) allies. Healers support the party with heals and buffs, as well as managing debuffs cast onto allies. DPS classes attack the enemy with all they have, easily contributing the most damage to the party.

You can build some classes to be ‘hybrid’ making them fill more than one role. They’re used as a backup if another in the party gets incapacitated, but it’s a stopgap measure. Anyway, making a hybrid class isn’t for beginners. Newbies should focus on getting the hang of one role and mastering it to the fullest before attempting to take on another class.

Here are the nine classes and what roles they fit into.

Tank: (Druid), (Paladin), Warrior

Healer: Priest, Druid, Shaman, Paladin

DPS: Mage, Warlock, (Priest), (Druid), Rogue, Hunter, (Shaman), (Paladin), Warrior

Classes in parenthesis mean that that class can fill in that role passably, but it’s not their specialty. If you noticed, all classes can be DPS. That means you’ll be able to level your character solo with the right skills and talents. The downside is that they won’t deal as much damage as those classes that specialized in it.

At this point, you should have an idea of which class you’re leaning toward.

Pick Your Preference

Your second decision should be about the specifics. Do you want to stay at range or get up close and personal? Would you like to use magic or traditional weapons? Light armor or heavy armor? Speedy light attacks or slow heavy blows?

While each class can equip a variety of weapons and armor, they can’t equip every WoW Classic item there is. Other classes have a wider selection than most, but those with more restrictions are somewhat easier to deal with. There’s less stuff to look through and filter, for one.

Pick a class that can equip a weapon you’d want to use. If you’re the type to roleplay, you should also take that into consideration. What class is your character likely to be? Another factor you should consider is whether you prefer going solo or running with a group. Healer and tank classes have an easier time in groups, for example. It’ll take longer if you try leveling them solo. DPS classes are quite self-sufficient, but also quite expensive to supply with potions.

Looks are also a factor. Certain races have skills that synergize with certain classes. If that’s not a factor for you, pick the race that you like the best from what’s available for the class. You’ll be looking at your character all the time, so it has to be something that’s easy on your eyes.

Conclusion

In the end, the most important thing to remember is to enjoy your chosen class. Also, don’t stress out if you find yourself unsatisfied later in the game. There could be a problem with your build, or maybe the gameplay for that class is getting old for you.

Find the way you’ll best have fun with playing the game. Whether that’s farming WoW Classic gold, raiding dungeons, or questing for adventure, you should enjoy it! That’s what games are made for, right?

Hope this article helped you choose your WoW Classic class!