Classic Power: Royal Enfield’s 650 Twin Arrives in India on March 27

Royal Enfield confirms the India launch of the Classic 650 Twin for March 27. Get details on its design, engine specs, expected price, and competition.

Royal Enfield, the iconic Indian motorcycle manufacturer, is all geared up to expand its popular 650cc lineup with the launch of the highly anticipated Classic 650 Twin. The company has officially confirmed the launch date for March 27, 2025. This new motorcycle promises to blend the timeless design of the Classic series with the powerful and refined 648cc parallel-twin engine that has garnered praise in models like the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

This launch marks a significant step for Royal Enfield as it aims to further solidify its position in the mid-capacity motorcycle segment. The Classic 650 Twin will become the sixth motorcycle in the brand’s 650cc portfolio, joining the ranks of the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650, and the recently unveiled Bear 650.

Design: Familiar Yet Enhanced

Staying true to the Classic family’s aesthetic, the Classic 650 Twin retains the familiar neo-retro appeal reminiscent of the popular Classic 350. Key design elements include a round LED headlamp flanked by position lights, similarly shaped turn indicators, and the signature teardrop-shaped fuel tank. The motorcycle will also feature a larger analog instrument cluster, likely with a digital inset providing essential information, and a Tripper navigation pod for turn-by-turn directions.

Adding to its classic charm, the Classic 650 Twin will ride on wire-spoked wheels, with a 19-inch unit at the front and an 18-inch wheel at the rear, wrapped in MRF tires. The motorcycle will sport twin chrome exhausts, enhancing its visual appeal and promising a distinct exhaust note. A wider rear fender contributes to its robust stance. With a kerb weight of 243 kg, the Classic 650 Twin will be the heaviest motorcycle in Royal Enfield’s current lineup.

Engine and Performance: The Power of the 650 Twin

At the heart of the Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin lies the acclaimed 647cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine. This engine is expected to produce a maximum power of 46.4 horsepower at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. The power will be transmitted to the rear wheel through a smooth 6-speed gearbox equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch, ensuring comfortable and controlled rides in various conditions. This engine is known for its refined performance and ample torque, making it suitable for both city commutes and long-distance touring.

Chassis and Suspension: Built for Comfort and Stability

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin shares its main frame, sub-frame, and swingarm with the recently launched Shotgun 650. The suspension setup comprises 43mm telescopic Showa forks at the front, offering 120mm of travel, and twin shock absorbers at the rear with 90mm of travel. This setup aims to provide a comfortable and stable riding experience, absorbing bumps and undulations on various road surfaces.

Braking and Safety: Confidence-Inspiring Control

Braking duties on the Classic 650 Twin will be handled by disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. A 320mm single disc with a twin-piston floating caliper will be present at the front, while the rear will feature a 300mm single disc with a twin-piston caliper. Standard dual-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) will further enhance rider safety and provide confident braking performance in different scenarios.

Positioning and Competition: Filling a Niche

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin is strategically positioned within the brand’s 650cc range, likely slotting between the Continental GT 650 and the Shotgun 650. This positioning caters to riders who prefer the classic styling and relaxed riding posture of the Classic series but desire the added power and performance of the 650cc twin-cylinder engine.

In terms of competition, the Classic 650 Twin will face rivals such as the BSA Goldstar 650. It will also compete with other mid-capacity motorcycles in the Indian market, including some of Royal Enfield’s own offerings like the Super Meteor 650.

Expected Price and Availability:

While the official pricing will be announced at the launch event on March 27, industry experts anticipate the Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin to be priced around ₹3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing would position it competitively within the 650cc segment and make it an attractive option for riders looking for a powerful yet classically styled motorcycle.

The launch will likely be followed by the commencement of bookings and deliveries across Royal Enfield dealerships in India. Enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting this motorcycle, and its arrival is expected to generate significant interest in the market.

Impact on Royal Enfield’s Portfolio:

The introduction of the Classic 650 Twin underscores Royal Enfield’s commitment to expanding its 650cc platform and catering to a wider range of riders. By combining the beloved design of the Classic series with the proven performance of the 650 Twin engine, Royal Enfield aims to attract both loyal Classic enthusiasts seeking an upgrade and new riders looking for a stylish and capable motorcycle. This launch is poised to further strengthen Royal Enfield’s dominance in the mid-capacity motorcycle market in India.