CloudTV and MediaTek Join Forces to Advance Connected TV Operating Systems in India

CloudTV, an Indian Smart TV OS brand, has announced a partnership with MediaTek, a global semiconductor company. The collaboration aims to streamline the development and deployment of Android-based TV operating systems for the Indian market.

The partnership will provide Indian TV manufacturers with a combined solution of CloudTV’s operating system and MediaTek’s system-on-a-chip (SoC). This integration intends to simplify the manufacturing process, potentially reducing both the time and cost for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to bring their smart TVs to market. CloudTV anticipates that this collaboration could double its market share in the expanding Indian connected TV OS sector.

CloudTV also announced that its operating system is now fully compliant with Android CTS (Compatibility Test Suite). This compliance ensures compatibility and a consistent user experience across various applications and features. The updated OS will support Android 14 and provide access to free-to-air channels in digital quality using DVBS-2 compliant technology. This will allow users to access news, sports, and entertainment without subscription fees. The OS also comes with pre-certified applications such as YouTube, Prime Video, and JioHotstar.

Abhijeet Rajpurohit, COO and Co-Founder of CloudTV, stated that the partnership with MediaTek will pave the way for an end-to-end solution, making premium television experiences more affordable in India. He believes this presents a significant opportunity for TV brands to offer competitively priced smart TVs with certified operating systems and applications.

The collaboration is expected to benefit both TV manufacturers and consumers in India by ensuring Android CTS compliance, providing access to the latest Android 14 features with improved security and performance, offering free-to-air channels without subscription costs, and providing pre-certified popular applications for easy access to content.

CloudTV aims to further its strategic alliances to meet the evolving needs of Indian TV viewers. This partnership with MediaTek is intended to strengthen CloudTV’s position in the Indian market and create opportunities for content providers and TV manufacturers to broaden their reach within the country.