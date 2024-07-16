CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE4: The ₹15K Phone That Could Beat a ₹25K Rival?

Nothing Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE4: Budget smartphone showdown! Compare specs, features, camera, battery, and price to find the best value in 2024

Hey guys, today I’m going to break down two of the most exciting budget-friendly smartphones on the market: the CMF Phone 1 and the OnePlus Nord CE4. These phones are packing some serious punch without breaking the bank, so let’s see how they stack up against each other.

Design and Build

The CMF Phone 1 has a sleek, modern look with a glass front and a unique back cover option made of silicone polymer (think “eco leather”). It’s available in two weights, depending on the back cover material, and it’s both dust and splash resistant. You can even replace the back cover yourself if you want to switch up the style.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE4 sports a classic design with a glass front and plastic back. It’s slightly lighter and a bit more compact than the CMF phone. It also has an IP54 rating, meaning it’s dust and splash resistant.

Overall, both phones look great and feel solid in the hand. The choice comes down to personal preference. Do you like the unique materials and replaceable back of the CMF phone, or do you prefer the more traditional OnePlus design?

Display

The CMF Phone 1 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. It gets plenty bright, reaching 500 nits typically and a whopping 2000 nits at its peak. It also has an always-on display feature.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 has a slightly smaller 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts a wider range of colors and can get even brighter than the CMF phone, reaching 900 nits typically and 1100 nits at its peak.

Both displays are gorgeous, with vibrant colors and deep blacks. It’s a tough call, but the Nord CE4 might have a slight edge with its brighter screen and wider color gamut.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the CMF Phone 1 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, while the OnePlus Nord CE4 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. Both chips are fast and capable, so you can expect smooth performance in day-to-day use and even demanding games.

The CMF Phone 1 ships with Android 14 out of the box, while the OnePlus Nord CE4 runs Android 14 with OnePlus’s ColorOS 14 on top. Both software experiences are polished and offer plenty of customization options.

Camera

The CMF Phone 1 and the OnePlus Nord CE4 both have dual rear cameras, with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The phone also has a 2MP depth sensor, while the Nord CE4 has OIS (optical image stabilization) on its main camera for steadier shots.

Both phones can capture great photos in good lighting, with plenty of detail and good dynamic range. In low light, the Nord CE4 might have an advantage thanks to its OIS.

For selfies, the CMF Phone 1 has a 16MP front camera, while the OnePlus Nord CE4 has a 16MP front camera as well. Both cameras can take decent selfies, but the Nord CE4 might produce slightly sharper images.

Battery and Charging

The CMF Phone 1 packs a 5000mAh battery, while the OnePlus Nord CE4 has a larger 5500mAh battery. Both phones should easily last a full day with moderate use.

When it comes to charging, the OnePlus Nord CE4 is the clear winner, with its blazing-fast 100W wired charging that can juice up the phone from 0 to 100% in just 29 minutes. The CMF Phone 1, on the other hand, supports 33W wired charging, which is still relatively fast.

Conclusion

The CMF Phone 1 and the OnePlus Nord CE4 are both fantastic phones that offer a lot of value for their price. The choice ultimately comes down to your personal preferences and priorities.

If you’re looking for a unique design with a replaceable back cover, a slightly larger display, and a fast MediaTek chip, the CMF Phone 1 might be the better choice for you.

If you prioritize a brighter display with a wider color gamut, faster charging, and OIS for steadier shots, the OnePlus Nord CE4 is the way to go.

Whichever phone you choose, you’re getting a powerful, stylish, and affordable smartphone that can handle everything you throw at it.

I hope this comparison has been helpful! Let me know in the comments which phone you’d pick and why.