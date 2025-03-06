Consistent Infosystems Expands into Gaming Hardware with Advanced Gaming Cabinets

Consistent Infosystems, a well-known provider of IT Peripherals, Surveillance Solutions, Networking Solutions, Storage Solutions, and Print Consumable products, has officially introduced its latest lineup of high-performance gaming cabinets in India. This new range is designed to meet the evolving needs of gamers and PC enthusiasts, offering a blend of aesthetic appeal, superior airflow, and optimized space for high-end components.

With the Indian gaming industry experiencing significant growth, Consistent Infosystems aims to address the rising demand for premium gaming hardware. This new lineup consists of seven distinct gaming cabinets – VENUS, SPECTRUM, LUNAR, AURALIGHT, BLACK DESTROYER, DEFENDER, and COSMOS – each equipped with cutting-edge features to elevate gaming experiences.

Wide Range of Advanced Gaming Cabinets

VENUS (Model No: 2008, MRP: ₹3,550/-)

The VENUS is a compact Micro-ATX gaming cabinet designed for budget-conscious gamers. It features a tempered glass side panel, dual 120mm fixed-color front fans, and a 120mm rear fan to provide efficient cooling. The cabinet also offers dedicated SSD and HDD slots, making it ideal for users seeking both performance and style.

SPECTRUM (Model No: 2009, MRP: ₹7,550/-)

The SPECTRUM gaming cabinet supports ATX, M-ATX, and ITX motherboards. Built with a durable 0.4mm SPCC black-coated chassis, this model ensures robust build quality. It comes with six pre-installed fixed-color fans, a spacious interior, and a tempered glass side panel, delivering exceptional cooling for high-performance gaming setups.

LUNAR (Model No: 2010, MRP: ₹7,550/-)

The LUNAR gaming cabinet supports ATX, M-ATX, and ITX motherboards, offering ample space for high-performance components. It is designed with eight fan mounting slots and a tempered glass panel, blending aesthetics with functionality for gamers who value both performance and visual appeal.

AURALIGHT (Model No: 2011, MRP: ₹9,150/-)

The AURALIGHT gaming cabinet stands out with its RGB LED Infinity light panel combined with a tempered glass design. This high-performance cabinet supports multiple cooling options, including top and rear-mounted 120mm fans, ensuring superior airflow for demanding gaming builds.

BLACK DESTROYER (Model No: 2012, MRP: ₹9,150/-)

The BLACK DESTROYER is an ultra-premium gaming cabinet offered in both black and white color variants. Compatible with Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards, it features tempered glass panels on the front, left, and right sides, along with six pre-installed RGB fans to create an immersive gaming environment.

DEFENDER (Model No: 2013, MRP: ₹9,150/-)

The DEFENDER gaming cabinet is compatible with ATX and ITX motherboards. Designed with tempered glass front and side panels, it offers extensive cooling support with 10 fan slots. This model is suitable for gamers seeking top-tier thermal management for their gaming setups.

COSMOS (Model No: 2014, MRP: ₹7,550/-)

The COSMOS gaming cabinet features a futuristic design and supports Micro-ATX, ATX, and ITX motherboards. With a spacious layout, three SSD slots, and multiple RGB fans, the COSMOS delivers advanced ventilation to keep high-performance gaming rigs cool even during intense gaming sessions.

Commitment to the Indian Gaming Community

Speaking about the launch, Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO of Consistent Infosystems, expressed excitement about the company’s entry into the gaming hardware market. He highlighted that as the gaming industry in India continues to thrive, Consistent Infosystems remains committed to offering high-quality and high-performance gaming products that cater to the unique needs of PC enthusiasts and gamers.

With this cutting-edge range of gaming cabinets, Consistent Infosystems aims to further solidify its presence in the gaming hardware segment, providing professional gamers and tech enthusiasts with products that combine durability, aesthetics, and top-tier performance.