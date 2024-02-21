ControlZ Introduces Renewed iPhone 12 with 5G Technology

ControlZ, a key player in the pre-owned smartphone market, announced the addition of the renewed iPhone 12 to its product lineup, available for purchase on its website. The launch represents a move to expand their iPhone offerings and introduce 5G technology into their inventory. The company is focused on providing technology-forward products to customers seeking cost-effective yet modern smartphones.

Key Highlights:

Available Storage Options : 64GB and 128GB variants.

: 64GB and 128GB variants. Pricing and Offers : Starts at Rs. 29,699 with up to 10% cashback via Mobikwik.

: Starts at Rs. 29,699 with up to 10% cashback via Mobikwik. Warranty and Battery Health : 18 months warranty and 100% battery health guaranteed.

: 18 months warranty and 100% battery health guaranteed. Color and Design : Available in white, blue, red, and green, featuring a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS display.

: Available in white, blue, red, and green, featuring a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS display. Software and Accessories: Runs on the latest iOS version and includes high-quality adapters and power cables.

The iPhone 12, now reintroduced in the market by ControlZ, comes with two storage capacities, 64GB and 128GB, and is priced starting at Rs. 29,699. This price includes an offer of up to 10% cashback for payments made through Mobikwik. Each device sold under this initiative carries an 18-month warranty and is guaranteed to have 100% battery health. Customers can choose from a selection of colors, including white, blue, red, and green. The devices operate on the latest iOS version and feature a sleek design with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS display, aimed at providing a rich visual and immersive viewing experience.

In addition to the phones themselves, ControlZ offers premium accessories such as high-quality adapters and power cables, all packaged in an attractive box. This move by ControlZ aims to make high-quality smartphones accessible to more customers, aligning with the brand’s goal of offering the latest technology at affordable prices.

Mr. Yug Bhatia, founder and CEO of ControlZ, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, highlighting the device’s design, functionality, and 5G capability as key factors that will provide an unmatched experience for users. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering innovative and budget-friendly smartphone solutions.

The renewed iPhone 12 combines innovation, performance, and style, catering to both loyal Apple enthusiasts and new customers. The device’s popularity and demand have made it a key addition to ControlZ’s inventory, appealing to technology-savvy individuals. Each device has been meticulously restored by ControlZ’s technicians to ensure it is in excellent condition and functions as well as a new product. ControlZ emphasizes quality and performance testing for each device, offering customers the chance to own a high-performance smartphone at a competitive price.