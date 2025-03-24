Cooler Master and EliteHubs Introduce Shark X PC, Targeting India’s Premium Gaming Market

Cooler Master, a manufacturer of PC components, has partnered with EliteHubs, a retailer specializing in high-performance gaming hardware, to launch the Shark X PC in India. This new line of personal computers is designed for gamers, content creators, and technology enthusiasts seeking high-end performance. The Shark X PC features a design inspired by sharks and incorporates advanced thermal solutions. It will be available exclusively through EliteHubs’ online platform and physical stores.

The Shark X PC series includes three models: the Shark X I, Shark X II, and the top-tier Shark X III. The design of the chassis incorporates aggressive lines and premium materials. The flagship model, the EliteHubs Shark X III, is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Processor, an ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5080 16GB Nvidia Graphics Card, 64GB (2x32GB) of Adata XPG Lancer RGB DDR5 RAM running at 6000MHz, and a 2TB KINGSTON NV3 M.2 NVME SSD. These components aim to provide substantial processing and graphical power for demanding applications and gaming experiences.

The pricing for the Shark X series starts at INR 5,33,439 for the Shark X I, followed by INR 5,85,741 for the Shark X II, and INR 6,64,293 for the Shark X III.

To mark the launch, EliteHubs organized a Shark X Gaming Tournament at their Mumbai store on March 23, 2025. The event featured a 1v1 VALORANT competition open to all skill levels, with prizes including EliteHubs merchandise. The tournament arena was themed around an underwater environment, and the Shark X PC was showcased within a custom-built shark cage.

Sanket Naik, South Asia Head at Cooler Master, commented on the collaboration with EliteHubs, stating that the Shark X PC represents Cooler Master’s focus on combining performance with distinctive design for the Indian market. He noted EliteHubs’ role in delivering high-end gaming experiences and expressed that their expertise in custom PC builds aligns with Cooler Master’s vision for high-performance gaming.

Jai Desai, CEO of EliteHubs, emphasized their commitment to providing advanced custom PC solutions for various users, including gamers and professionals. He mentioned that the partnership with Cooler Master on the Shark X PC reflects their shared goal of introducing new solutions to the Indian market. Desai highlighted the combination of Cooler Master’s design and EliteHubs’ build expertise in creating a powerful and visually striking product for the Indian gaming community.

Market analysis indicates a significant growth trajectory for the gaming hardware sector in India. According to a study by Mordor Intelligence, the Indian gaming hardware market is projected to reach US$5.96 billion in revenue in 2025, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 7.10% leading to a market volume of US$29.84 billion by 2030. Further research by Grand View Research suggests that the gaming accessories segment in India is expected to generate US$525.1 million in revenue by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030. Additionally, Steam has reported a substantial 150% growth in its user base in India, as stated by Kassidy Gerber of Valve’s Steam business development team. These trends suggest a rising demand for high-performance gaming solutions in the Indian market, positioning the launch of the Shark X PC to cater to this growing segment.

The Shark X PC is now available for purchase exclusively through EliteHubs.