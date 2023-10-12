Creative Newtech Introduces Ruark Audio to the Indian Market

Creative Newtech (NSE: Creative), an established brand licensee and market entry specialist in India, today unveiled its collaboration with Ruark, a known Audio brand from the UK. The partnership aims to make Ruark products accessible in the Indian market. The announcement was made at a press conference attended by notable figures including Ms. Ajita Hathlia – Deputy Director, Trade & UK Exports, South Asia, British High Commission, Farhad Unavala – Senior Trade Adviser, Lead for Western India – Technology, Education, Innovation & Smart Cities, Ketan Patel, CMD, Creative Newtech, and Richard Mckinney, Global Marketing & Sales Director, Ruark UK.

Key Highlights:

Creative Newtech collaborates with UK audio brand, Ruark.

The partnership will introduce Ruark products to the Indian market.

Notable figures attended the press conference, including representatives from the British High Commission.

Ruark’s range of products such as MR1 MK2, R2 MK4, R3S, R410, RS1 will be available in India, with prices ranging from INR. 69,000/- to INR 4,99,000/-.

Ms. Ajita Hathila expressed her sentiments stating, “The UK Government congratulates Ruark Audio and Creative Newtech on their venture into the Indian Audio market. Ruark’s move to India continues its export growth in other markets, emphasizing its reputation as a recognized UK export entity.”

Richard Mckinney, sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, mentioned, “India, being one of the rapidly growing economies, has an evident audience with an inclination for quality music. The team at Creative Newtech has been instrumental in facilitating Ruark’s entry into the Indian market. Their comprehensive grasp of market dynamics, distribution intricacies, and extensive network, both offline and online, will surely aid Ruark in reaching its potential audience in India.”

Ketan Patel, CMD, Creative Newtech, commented on the collaboration, “Ruark complements the diverse portfolio at Creative Newtech. Introducing such brands aligns with our strategy, considering the increasing demand for high-caliber audio in India, especially post-COVID. We anticipate a beneficial partnership and appreciate Ruark for their trust. The products introduced include MR1 MK2, R2 MK4, R3S, R410, RS1 with prices beginning at INR. 69,000/- and going up to INR 4,99,000/-.”