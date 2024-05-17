Deadline Approaches for $35 Million Settlement Over Apple iPhone 7 Issues: How to Join

Deadline Approaches for $35M Apple iPhone 7 Settlement: Learn how to file your claim by June 3, 2024, to receive compensation for audio issues.

As the deadline nears for the $35 million class-action settlement involving Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus audio issues, affected users need to act promptly to claim their compensation. The settlement addresses complaints regarding audio malfunctions, specifically problems with the devices’ “audio IC” chips, which led to microphone and speaker failures. Here’s how you can determine if you’re eligible and what steps you need to follow to join the settlement.

Background of the Settlement

In 2019, Apple faced multiple lawsuits from iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users across various U.S. states. The plaintiffs alleged that the devices had defective audio chips, causing issues such as unresponsive speakers, grayed-out speaker buttons during calls, and failure of voice-activated apps. Despite denying any wrongdoing, Apple agreed to a $35 million settlement to resolve these claims​.

Who is Eligible?

To be eligible for the settlement, you must meet the following criteria:

Device Ownership: You owned or currently own an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus. Time Frame: The device was owned between September 16, 2016, and January 3, 2023. Reported Issues: You reported audio issues to Apple, such as problems with the speaker, microphone, or sudden shutdowns​​.

Potential Compensation

The settlement offers different compensation levels based on whether you paid for repairs out of pocket:

Out-of-Pocket Repairs : If you paid Apple for repairs or replacements due to the audio issues, you could receive between $50 and $349.

: If you paid Apple for repairs or replacements due to the audio issues, you could receive between $50 and $349. No Out-of-Pocket Expenses: If you reported the issues but did not pay for repairs, you could receive up to $125​​.

How to File a Claim

Follow these steps to file your claim:

Gather Necessary Information: Ensure you have details of your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, including purchase and repair records if applicable. Visit the Settlement Website: Go to SmartPhoneAudioSettlement.com to access the claim form. Submit the Claim Form: Complete the form with accurate information. You will need to provide a Notice ID and confirmation code if you received a notice from Apple. If you did not receive a notice, you can still file a claim by contacting the settlement administrator. Choose Payment Method: Select your preferred payment method—digital check, direct deposit, or physical check. Deadline: Submit your claim by June 3, 2024. Claims submitted after this date will not be considered​.

Important Dates

Claim Submission Deadline : June 3, 2024

: June 3, 2024 Final Approval Hearing: July 18, 2024

Final Thoughts

With the deadline fast approaching, it’s crucial for eligible iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users to submit their claims to ensure they receive compensation. This settlement provides an opportunity for users who experienced significant inconveniences and expenses due to the audio issues to receive a fair payout.