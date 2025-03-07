Dell Latitude 7455 Review: Snapdragon X Elite & Sustainable Design

Laptops are an essential part of my daily work life, whether it’s for managing documents, attending online meetings, or handling creative tasks. I recently had the opportunity to use the Dell Latitude 7455, a device that’s been creating a lot of buzz for its Snapdragon X Elite processor and focus on sustainability. After using it extensively, I’m ready to share my honest thoughts — from design to performance, and everything in between.

Premium Design with a Strong Sustainability Focus

The Dell Latitude 7455 immediately impresses with its meticulous design and robust build quality, a testament to Dell’s focus on both aesthetics and durability. The titan gray aluminum chassis, a sleek and professional choice, exudes an air of sophistication while simultaneously providing a reassuringly solid feel under hand. This sense of quality is not merely superficial; it’s rooted in Dell’s commitment to sustainability. The incorporation of 50% recycled aluminum and 100% low-carbon materials in the chassis is a significant point of praise, reflecting a conscientious approach to manufacturing that resonates deeply with environmentally aware consumers.

This commitment extends beyond the external shell, with the palm rest, bottom cover, and speaker box utilizing post-consumer recycled plastic, further solidifying Dell’s dedication to minimizing its environmental impact. The thoughtful selection of materials and the emphasis on recyclability contribute to a product that not only performs well but also aligns with contemporary values of sustainability.

Beyond its eco-conscious design, the Latitude 7455 excels in portability, a crucial consideration for modern professionals who frequently work on the go. Weighing in at a mere 1.44 kg, the laptop is remarkably light, making it effortless to carry between meetings, offices, or even coffee shops. This lightweight design does not compromise on build integrity, as the chassis retains its sturdiness, ensuring the laptop can withstand the rigors of daily use. The slim profile, measuring just 16.9 mm in thickness, further enhances its portability, allowing it to easily slip into a backpack or briefcase without adding unnecessary bulk. This combination of lightweight construction and slim dimensions makes the Latitude 7455 an ideal companion for those who prioritize mobility without sacrificing performance or build quality.

The ability to seamlessly transition between work environments is paramount, and the Latitude 7455 addresses this need with a design that balances elegance, durability, and portability. The user experience is greatly improved by this refined design, as the laptop becomes an extension of the professional, rather than a burden. The attention to detail in both the material selection and the overall form factor underscores Dell’s understanding of the modern user’s needs, creating a device that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. The tactile feedback from the materials, the ease of carrying, and the overall impression of a well-crafted machine contribute to a sense of satisfaction that extends beyond mere specifications. The Latitude 7455 is a testament to the fact that a laptop can be both powerful and sustainable, without compromising on design or portability.

A Stunning QHD+ Touch Display

The visual experience offered by the Dell Latitude 7455’s 14-inch QHD+ (2560×1600) display is nothing short of exceptional, showcasing Dell’s commitment to delivering a premium viewing experience. The resolution strikes an ideal balance, providing crisp and detailed images without sacrificing performance. The 400 nits of brightness ensures excellent visibility in a variety of lighting conditions, eliminating the common frustration of struggling to see the screen in bright environments.

This brightness, coupled with 100% sRGB color coverage, results in images and text that are not only sharp but also vibrantly accurate, making it a joy to work on for extended periods. The inclusion of an anti-glare coating further enhances the viewing experience by minimizing reflections and reducing eye strain, allowing for comfortable use in diverse settings. Whether working on detailed graphics, reading lengthy documents, or simply browsing the web, the display consistently delivers a clear and immersive visual experience.

The 16:10 aspect ratio is a significant advantage, providing valuable extra vertical space that enhances productivity. This additional screen real estate is particularly beneficial for tasks such as reading documents, editing spreadsheets, or coding, where seeing more content at once can significantly improve workflow efficiency. The touch support is a welcome and intuitive feature, allowing for quick navigation, pinch-zooming, and other touch-based interactions. This functionality enhances the overall user experience, making it feel more natural and responsive.

The integration of ComfortView Plus low blue light technology is a thoughtful addition, demonstrating Dell’s consideration for user comfort. This technology effectively reduces eye strain during long work sessions, which is crucial for professionals who spend extended hours in front of the screen. The combination of high resolution, brightness, color accuracy, anti-glare coating, 16:10 aspect ratio, touch support, and ComfortView Plus technology creates a display that is not only visually stunning but also ergonomically sound, making the Dell Latitude 7455 a pleasure to use for a wide range of tasks. The overall screen quality is a key factor in the user’s daily experience, and Dell has clearly prioritized delivering a high-caliber display that meets the demands of modern professionals.

Next-Level Performance with Snapdragon X Elite

Dell’s decision to equip the Latitude 7455 with the Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 processor marks a significant departure from traditional x86 architectures, and the results are undeniably impressive. The transition to an ARM-based Windows laptop, which initially raised questions about compatibility and performance, proved to be a resounding success. The 12-core processor delivered exceptionally smooth performance, handling a wide range of tasks with remarkable ease. Multitasking, a common challenge for many laptops, was effortlessly managed, even when juggling numerous Chrome tabs and running resource-intensive Microsoft Office applications.

Light video editing, often a demanding task, was also executed without noticeable lag or slowdown, demonstrating the processor’s robust capabilities. This seamless performance underscores the Snapdragon X Elite’s ability to handle demanding workloads, providing a responsive and efficient user experience. The processor’s architecture, combined with Dell’s optimization, ensures that everyday tasks and more intensive applications run smoothly, making the Latitude 7455 a versatile tool for professionals.

The inclusion of a dedicated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) further enhances the Latitude 7455’s performance, adding a layer of intelligent optimization that improves the overall user experience. Dell’s strategic integration of AI acceleration capabilities allows the system to intelligently manage various tasks, resulting in noticeable improvements in efficiency and performance.

Background noise reduction during calls, a crucial feature for remote work, was effectively handled, ensuring clear and uninterrupted communication. Real-time transcription, another AI-driven feature, accurately converted spoken words into text, proving invaluable for note-taking and documentation. Video enhancement, while subtle, improved the visual quality of video content, providing a more refined viewing experience. These AI-driven enhancements, while not always immediately apparent, contribute to a more seamless and efficient workflow.

The NPU’s ability to optimize tasks in the background allows the user to focus on their work without being distracted by performance issues or technical limitations. The integration of AI capabilities into the Latitude 7455 demonstrates Dell’s commitment to innovation, providing users with a laptop that is not only powerful but also intelligent and adaptable. This thoughtful implementation of AI technology contributes to a more intuitive and efficient user experience, making the Latitude 7455 a standout device in its class.

The memory and storage configuration of the Dell Latitude 7455 significantly contributes to its overall responsiveness and efficiency. My review unit, equipped with 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM operating at a remarkable 8448 MT/s, delivered exceptional performance, particularly when handling memory-intensive applications. This high-speed RAM ensured that even demanding software loaded swiftly, eliminating frustrating delays and enhancing productivity. Coupled with a 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, the system achieved near-instantaneous boot times and rapid file transfers.

The SSD’s speed was particularly noticeable when loading large files, such as project archives and high-resolution media, which were accessed without any discernible lag. This combination of fast RAM and a high-performance SSD created a seamless and responsive user experience, allowing me to work efficiently without being hindered by performance bottlenecks. The ability to quickly access and process data is crucial for modern professionals, and the Latitude 7455’s memory and storage configuration excels in this regard. The overall system feels snappy and responsive, contributing to a smooth and efficient workflow.

Windows 11 on ARM — Surprisingly Good Experience

One of my initial concerns was how well Windows 11 Pro for ARM would work, particularly with apps not optimized for ARM processors. Fortunately, most of my essential apps worked seamlessly, thanks to Microsoft’s improved ARM compatibility layer. Copilot integration is available out of the box, making it easy to tap into AI features for productivity boosts.

That said, some legacy software that relies heavily on x64 architecture had noticeable performance dips or required alternative solutions. It’s something potential buyers should be aware of if they rely on older software suites.

Graphics and Multimedia Performance

The integrated Adreno 740 GPU in the Dell Latitude 7455 proved to be a surprisingly capable performer, exceeding my initial expectations for an ARM-based laptop. While not designed for hardcore gaming, it handled light creative tasks with remarkable efficiency. Photoshop edits and video playback were executed smoothly, demonstrating the GPU’s ability to handle graphical workloads effectively.

Streaming 4K content was a seamless experience, with zero stutter or lag, showcasing the GPU’s robust video decoding capabilities. Additionally, the laptop managed basic 3D rendering tasks far better than I anticipated, indicating a significant improvement in graphical performance for ARM devices. This capability makes the Latitude 7455 a versatile tool for professionals who require occasional creative work alongside their regular tasks. The Adreno 740’s performance suggests that ARM-based laptops are becoming increasingly viable for a wider range of applications, including light creative work and multimedia consumption. The overall graphical performance was impressive, providing a smooth and responsive experience for a variety of tasks.

Audio — A True Highlight

One area where the Latitude 7455 truly impressed me was its audio performance. The four premium speakers (two top-firing, two bottom-firing) deliver surprisingly rich sound. Whether it was listening to music, attending video calls, or watching webinars, the clarity and volume were exceptional.

Dell’s Intelligent Audio with Neural Noise Cancellation really came in handy during online meetings. Even in a noisy cafe, background chatter was effectively filtered out, ensuring my voice came through crisp and clear. The dual noise-cancelling microphones also performed admirably, reducing ambient noise from my end.

Connectivity — Future-Proof with Wi-Fi 7 and 5G

Another standout feature is the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Wi-Fi 7 support. My home network isn’t Wi-Fi 7 yet, but the laptop still delivered blazing-fast speeds on Wi-Fi 6. Once Wi-Fi 7 becomes mainstream, the Latitude 7455 is future-proofed to take advantage of it.

For those working on the go, 5G connectivity via the Snapdragon X62 modem is a game-changer. It’s incredibly reassuring to know I can maintain a reliable connection even without Wi-Fi, and eSIM support means switching carriers is hassle-free.

Security Features Galore

Dell clearly designed this laptop with security-first users in mind. From the optional fingerprint reader embedded in the power button to the Windows Hello-compatible IR camera, logging in is both secure and fast. The camera shutter provides added peace of mind when the webcam isn’t in use.

The Pluton security processor, chassis intrusion detection, and hardware TPM 2.0 add further layers of protection. As someone who handles sensitive documents, these features make me feel a lot more confident about device security.

Battery Life and Charging

Armed with a 3-cell 54Wh battery, the Latitude 7455 easily gave me around 12-14 hours of mixed usage — browsing, document editing, video calls, and streaming. The ExpressCharge support meant I could quickly charge up to 80% in about an hour, which is fantastic for my fast-paced workflow.

The included 65W USB-C charger is compact, and the fact that Dell uses 95% recycled plastic and 98% recycled aluminum for the adapter further reinforces its sustainability message.

Ports and Expandability

Despite its slim profile, the Latitude 7455 offers a respectable selection of ports:

2 x USB 4.0 Type-C with Power Delivery & DisplayPort 2.1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 with PowerShare

1 x microSD card reader

1 x universal audio jack

Optional nano SIM tray (for WWAN models)

While there’s no dedicated HDMI port, Thunderbolt docks like the WD22TB4 can easily expand connectivity.

Typing and Touchpad Experience

The spill-resistant backlit keyboard felt comfortable during long typing sessions. Key travel is decent, and the layout feels intuitive. The Precision Clickpad is spacious and responsive, with multi-touch gesture support that works flawlessly with Windows 11.

Final Verdict — A New Benchmark for Sustainable Business Laptops

After using the Latitude 7455 extensively, it’s clear to me that Dell has successfully blended performance, portability, and sustainability into a cohesive package. The Snapdragon X Elite processor, QHD+ touch display, exceptional audio, and cutting-edge connectivity make it a powerful business companion.

For users who prioritize eco-friendly design without compromising on performance, the Latitude 7455 is an excellent choice. Some minor software compatibility issues with legacy apps exist, but for modern workflows, it handles everything with ease.