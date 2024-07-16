Dell Technologies Unveils New XPS and Inspiron Line-up with Copilot+ AI PCs

Dell Technologies has officially announced the introduction of its new consumer Copilot+ AI PCs in India, featuring the XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus. These devices, debuting the new Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, represent a significant advancement in AI experiences. The XPS 13 is equipped with the Snapdragon X1 EliteX1E-80-100 CPU, while the Inspiron 14 Plus boasts the Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100 processor. Both machines offer all-day battery life, optimizing users’ search, create, and work experiences. The local AI processing capability, powered by the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU and Copilot+ feature, ushers in a new era of performance, productivity, efficiency, and convenience.

AI for Enhanced Performance

Commenting on the launch, Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said, “We’re thrilled to introduce our Dell Copilot+ AI PCs to the Indian customers. This innovative lineup, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, demonstrates our commitment to empowering users to achieve more and unlock their full potential with AI technology.”

Pujan Chadha, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, added, “With the new XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus, we are setting the latest benchmark in personal computing. Equipped with AI capabilities that intuitively adapt to users’ needs, offer smarter performance and connectivity, and seamless multitasking, these devices open AI experiences to a new array of users.”

Saurabh Arora, Mobile, Compute and XR Business Head, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd., stated, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Dell to bring the revolutionary Snapdragon X Series platforms to the latest XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus laptops, transforming PC experiences in India. United by our mission to innovate, this partnership marks a pivotal development in India’s PC ecosystem. Snapdragon X Series’ advanced AI capabilities and unmatched power efficiency will redefine the user experience, enabling seamless multitasking, enhanced security, and a wide array of other use cases.”

Unparalleled Creative Efficiency

Building upon the premium XPS lineup, the XPS 13 heralds a new era of AI in an already iconic portfolio. This model is the thinnest and lightest XPS yet, offering game-changing performance and battery life, with up to 27 hours on a single charge. The OLED display option delivers higher brightness and lower power consumption, extending active use by more than 10% compared to the previous generation. The combination of the Qualcomm Adreno GPU and the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU ensures smooth graphics for streaming, sharing, and creating, while improving power efficiency and reducing heat emissions.

Ideation and Expression, Reimagined

Renowned for seamless connectivity, portability, and versatile performance, the Inspiron lineup introduces the new Inspiron 14 Plus. This device features revolutionary on-device AI, powerful performance, and ease of use akin to smartphones. It offers all-day battery life with up to 21 hours of local video playback or up to 15 hours of streaming 4K content. The Qualcomm Always-On Sensing technology and presence detection ensure secure logins and better privacy. The Snapdragon compute platforms support various applications for productivity, browsing, video conferencing, and multimedia.

Reclaim Lost Hours with New AI Experiences

The XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus introduce innovative AI experiences powered by the Snapdragon X Series platforms:

Cocreator: Users can create AI-generated images for presentations or creative projects.

Live Captions: Translate live or pre-recorded audio from 44 languages to English.

Windows Studio effects: Adjust lighting and apply creative filters to enhance video calls.

Pricing and Availability

The new XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus will be available on Dell.com, DES, large format retail partners, multi-brand outlets, and Amazon.in starting 16 July 2024.

XPS 13:

Available in three variants, starting at INR 1,39,990 up to INR 1,69,990.

Inspiron 14 Plus: Available in two variants, starting at INR 115,590 up to INR 119,590.

Retail Benefits for Consumers

XPS 13:

No cost EMI options with leading banks and NBFCs

Cashback up to ₹10,000 with leading banks

1-year extended warranty for ₹4,999

Da Milano bag worth ₹15,499 for just ₹999

Inspiron 14 Plus: