Did You Miss This? Suzuki Just Dropped Some Seriously Stylish & Cleaner Scooters

Suzuki Motorcycle India has quietly rolled out updates to two of its popular scooter models, the Avenis and the Burgman Street, for 2025. While the changes might seem subtle at first glance, they bring a breath of fresh air with new color options and, more importantly, an engine upgrade to meet the latest OBD-2B emission norms. This move signals Suzuki’s commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable riding experience, ensuring their scooters remain relevant in the evolving Indian two-wheeler market.

For those unfamiliar, the Avenis is Suzuki’s sporty 125cc scooter, known for its sharp design and peppy performance. The Burgman Street, on the other hand, offers a more premium and comfortable ride with its maxi-scooter styling. Both scooters have carved a niche for themselves in the competitive 125cc segment, and these updates are likely to further solidify their positions.

Let’s dive into what’s new for each model.

2025 Suzuki Avenis: Fresh Hues for the Sporty Rider

The 2025 Suzuki Avenis retains its aggressive and youthful design language, but now boasts a refreshed color palette to attract even more eyeballs. The standard variant is now available in four attractive options: Glossy Sparkle Black with Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow with Glossy Sparkle Black, Glossy Sparkle Black with Pearl Glacier White, and a single-tone Glossy Sparkle Black. These combinations are designed to enhance the scooter’s sporty appeal and offer riders more choices to express their personality.

Adding to the excitement, Suzuki has also introduced a special edition of the Avenis, which comes in a sophisticated Metallic Matte Black with Matte Titanium Silver dual-tone finish. This special edition also features a stylish burgundy seat, adding a touch of premiumness to the scooter. The subtle yet impactful color combination is sure to appeal to riders looking for a more understated yet distinctive look.

Beyond the cosmetic updates, the most significant change lies under the hood. The 2025 Avenis is now equipped with an OBD-2B compliant 124.3cc single-cylinder, all-aluminum engine. This upgrade ensures that the scooter adheres to the latest and stricter emission standards, contributing to a cleaner environment. While the power figures remain the same – 8.5 hp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm – the engine is now tuned for improved efficiency and reduced environmental impact. This update is part of Suzuki’s broader strategy to make its entire two-wheeler lineup OBD-2B compliant.

The pricing for the 2025 Suzuki Avenis starts at ₹ 93,200 (ex-showroom) for the standard variant, while the special edition is priced slightly higher at ₹ 94,000 (ex-showroom). This marginal price increase is justifiable considering the engine upgrade and the new color options, especially the dual-tone finish on the special edition.

2025 Suzuki Burgman Street: More Colors and Enhanced Features

The Suzuki Burgman Street, known for its comfortable seating, ample storage, and mature styling, also receives a similar treatment for the 2025 model year. The Burgman Street EX, the top-end variant, now comes in a striking new Metallic Matte Stellar Blue color. This new shade adds a fresh and modern touch to the scooter’s premium appeal, complementing the existing options of Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Royal Bronze.

The base variant of the Burgman Street offers an even wider array of color choices, with a total of seven options: Metallic Matte Black No. 2 (YKC), Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, Pearl Matte Shadow Green, Pearl Moon Stone Gray (exclusive to the Standard Edition), and two colors exclusive to the Ride Connect variant – Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black No. 2 (4TX). This extensive color palette ensures that there’s a Burgman Street for every taste and preference.

Just like the Avenis, the 2025 Burgman Street also gets an OBD-2B compliant 124.3cc single-cylinder engine. The power output remains consistent at 8.5 hp and 10 Nm of torque. The Burgman Street EX also benefits from Suzuki’s Eco Performance Alpha (SEP-α) technology, which includes an engine auto stop-start system and a silent starter system, further enhancing its fuel efficiency and riding comfort. A notable feature of the Burgman Street EX is its 12-inch rear wheel, which contributes to better stability and handling.

The 2025 Suzuki Burgman Street is priced starting from ₹ 95,800 (ex-showroom) for the base variant, while the top-of-the-line Burgman Street EX is priced at ₹ 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The price difference reflects the additional features and the new color option available on the EX variant.

What Does OBD-2B Compliance Mean for You?

The transition to OBD-2B compliance is a significant step towards cleaner mobility. OBD stands for On-Board Diagnostics, and the “2B” signifies the second phase of the Bharat Stage VI emission standards. These norms mandate stricter control over vehicular emissions, and the OBD-2B system allows for real-time monitoring of the scooter’s emission levels. This system can detect any malfunction in the emission control system and alert the rider through an indicator light on the instrument cluster. This not only helps in keeping the emissions in check but also aids in easier diagnosis and repair of any emission-related issues.

For the end-user, this means that the 2025 Suzuki Avenis and Burgman Street are more environmentally friendly. While the performance figures remain largely unchanged, the updated engine is likely to offer improved refinement and potentially better fuel efficiency in the long run. Moreover, owning an OBD-2B compliant vehicle ensures that you are contributing to a greener future.

Suzuki’s Commitment to the Indian Market

These updates to the Avenis and Burgman Street highlight Suzuki’s ongoing commitment to the Indian two-wheeler market. By proactively upgrading their models to meet the latest emission standards and offering fresh color options, Suzuki is ensuring that their scooters remain competitive and appealing to a wide range of customers. This move also demonstrates their responsiveness to the evolving regulatory landscape and their focus on providing sustainable mobility solutions.

With the festive season around the corner, these updated scooters are likely to attract significant interest from potential buyers. The combination of sporty styling, comfortable features, and now a cleaner engine makes the 2025 Suzuki Avenis and Burgman Street compelling options in the 125cc scooter segment. It remains to be seen how these updates will impact their sales figures, but Suzuki is undoubtedly hoping for a positive response from the market.

In conclusion, the 2025 updates to the Suzuki Avenis and Burgman Street are more than just cosmetic changes. The inclusion of the OBD-2B compliant engine is a significant step towards a cleaner environment, while the new color options add a touch of freshness and style to these already popular scooters. If you are in the market for a 125cc scooter that offers a blend of performance, style, comfort, and environmental responsibility, the updated Suzuki Avenis and Burgman Street are definitely worth considering.