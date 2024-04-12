Digi Yatra Expansion: Facilitating Seamless Travel at 14 More Indian Airports

Learn about the expansion of the Digi Yatra initiative to 14 more airports by March 2024, including Chennai and Indore, enhancing travel with facial recognition technology.

The Digi Yatra initiative, aimed at streamlining airport operations and enhancing passenger experience through facial recognition technology, is poised for expansion. By the end of March 2024, the initiative will extend to 14 additional airports across India, including notable ones in Chennai, Indore, and Patna. This expansion is part of a broader effort by the Indian government to modernize and improve efficiency in air travel, making it quicker and more secure for travelers.

Since its debut in December 2022 at airports in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi, Digi Yatra has been successfully implemented in 13 airports, gaining traction among passengers for its seamless and contactless processing capabilities. The program facilitates easier and faster boarding processes and enhances overall airport security and operational efficiency by using advanced biometric technology. Passengers benefit from reduced queue times and a more streamlined airport experience.

The upcoming rollout will see the Digi Yatra program implemented in cities such as Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Ranchi, and several others, significantly increasing the coverage of this technology across the nation. By the end of 2024, the initiative is expected to cover 38 airports, potentially handling around 95% of India’s air passenger traffic.

This expansion not only promises enhanced travel efficiency but also aligns with the Digital India initiative, underscoring the government’s commitment to using technology to improve infrastructure and public services. The implementation of Digi Yatra is being managed by the Digi Yatra Foundation, a collaboration among several major airport authorities in India.

For international travelers, the integration of e-passport-based enrollment is anticipated, which will streamline their entry processes at Indian airports once implemented. This inclusion marks a significant move towards accommodating the global traveler and enhancing the international usability of the Digi Yatra facilities.

As Digi Yatra expands its footprint in India, it is set to transform air travel experiences, making journeys more efficient and secure while supporting the country’s vision for a digitally empowered society.