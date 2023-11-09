Diwali Gifting Simplified: Tech Under ₹3000

As the festive season of Diwali approaches, individuals often find themselves in search of the ideal gift for family and friends. With a budget constraint of ₹3000, here are some tech-savvy gift options that could make for a thoughtful Diwali present.

Key Highlights:

Diwali, the festival of lights, prompts the annual search for suitable gifts for loved ones.

Last-minute gift ideas that are both innovative and budget-friendly, all under ₹3000.

Tech accessories like sunglasses with Bluetooth capabilities, wireless speakers, neckbands, and chargers make for modern gifts.

The selected items cater to convenience with features such as waterproofing, long battery life, and fast charging.

These gifts combine practicality with the latest technology trends, suitable for friends and family.

The UBON J1 Magic Sunglasses, priced at ₹1999, offer dual functionality with their anti-UVA/UVB protection and integrated Bluetooth capabilities for hands-free calling, suited for individuals with an active lifestyle. The glasses feature IP65 waterproofing and are sweatproof, making them convenient for outdoor activities.

VingaJoy has introduced the SP-840 Wireless Speakers, a versatile gadget for ₹2999. This device doubles as a charging case for earbuds, promising a long playtime of 30 hours for the earbuds and 4 hours for the speaker itself. The compact and innovative design appeals to those who value multifunctional gadgets.

For an affordable option, the Soundcore Life U21 Neckband by Anker is available for ₹1299. It promises a 24-hour playtime on a single charge and boasts 10mm drivers that deliver robust bass and clarity in calls, thanks to cVc 8.0 Noise Reduction Technology.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband earbuds are on offer for ₹1999. They come equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and feature Anti-distortion audio, AI Noise Cancellation, an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, and a remarkable 30 hours of battery life. Fast charging is another significant feature, with a 10-minute charge providing 20 hours of usage.

Lastly, the Bulkin Kakao and Friend Official Wireless Charger, costing ₹2161, makes for a trendy gift with its homage to Korea’s beloved KakaoTalk emoticons. It provides a 10W output and is compatible with any Qi wireless charging-enabled device.

The above options cater to various preferences, ensuring that your Diwali gifts are not just thoughtful but also infused with the latest technology.