Dragon Quest III HD-2D Confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC

Square Enix’s highly anticipated Dragon Quest III HD-2D remake has been confirmed for release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Announcement and Development

The Dragon Quest III HD-2D remake was first revealed during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special in May 2021. The game, which uses the same HD-2D style seen in Octopath Traveler, combines pixel art with 3D effects to create a unique visual experience. The remake is being developed by AMATA K.K. and Team Asano, under the supervision of series creator Yuji Horii. The developers aim to bring a fresh perspective to this classic game, appealing to both long-time fans and newcomers alike.

Simultaneous Worldwide Release

Square Enix has confirmed that the Dragon Quest III HD-2D remake will have a simultaneous worldwide release, although an exact date has not been announced. This decision ensures that fans across the globe will be able to experience the game at the same time, a strategy that has become increasingly popular in the gaming industry to enhance global engagement and excitement​​.

Gameplay and Features

The remake promises to retain the charm of the original Dragon Quest III while introducing modern gameplay enhancements. Players can expect the same beloved story and characters, but with updated graphics and possibly new gameplay mechanics that leverage the HD-2D style. This approach allows for a sense of nostalgia while providing a visually and technically updated experience​​.

Platforms and Availability

The game will be available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This wide range of availability ensures that players on various systems can enjoy the remake. The choice of platforms reflects the game’s broad appeal and the developers’ intention to reach a diverse audience​.

Anticipation and Community Response

The announcement has generated significant excitement within the gaming community. Fans of the series are particularly eager to see how the HD-2D style will bring the classic RPG to life. The game’s development has been closely followed, with regular updates hinting at the progress and improvements being made. Yuji Horii, the creator of Dragon Quest, has been actively involved in the project, ensuring that it stays true to the spirit of the original while embracing new possibilities​.

The Dragon Quest III HD-2D remake is shaping up to be a major release for Square Enix. With its combination of classic gameplay and modern aesthetics, it is set to appeal to both veteran players and those new to the series. As the release date approaches, more details are expected to emerge, further building anticipation for this exciting remake.