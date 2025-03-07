Dreame Technology Launches Holi Sale on Amazon with Discounts up to 50% on Smart Cleaning and Personal Grooming Devices

Dreame Technology Launches Holi Sale on Amazon with Discounts up to 50%...

Dreame Technology, a globally recognized brand known for its smart cleaning appliances and personal grooming products, has officially announced its Holi Sale on Amazon. The sale will be live from March 7 to March 15, offering customers a chance to grab Dreame’s smart cleaning systems and personal grooming devices at significantly reduced prices. With attractive offers on robot vacuums, wet and dry vacuum cleaners, and personal grooming devices, this Holi Sale makes it easier for Indian households to access modern cleaning and grooming solutions.

The discounts cover a wide range of Dreame Technology products, including robot cleaners, stick vacuum cleaners, and personal grooming products, giving consumers the opportunity to upgrade both their cleaning routines and grooming experiences at home.

Robot Cleaners at Attractive Prices

Dreame Technology is offering considerable discounts on its robot vacuums, which combine high-end technology with user-friendly design.

Dreame L10s Ultra: Originally priced at ₹74,999, it will be available at a Holi Sale price of ₹48,999. This robot cleaner offers seamless smart cleaning with advanced AI mapping and precise navigation.

Dreame L10s Pro Ultra: With a launch price of ₹79,999, this model will retail for ₹58,999 during the Holi Sale. It features MopExtend technology, 7000Pa suction power, and intelligent 3D obstacle avoidance, ensuring thorough and hassle-free cleaning.

Dreame L10 Prime: Originally ₹45,999, it will be available at ₹33,999. This self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop features dual rotary mop pads rotating at 180RPM with downward pressure for superior cleaning performance.

Dreame X40 Ultra: Launched at ₹1,29,999, this premium robot cleaner will be priced at ₹87,999 during the sale. It offers multi-surface compatibility, advanced mapping, and self-cleaning capabilities, making it a fully hands-free cleaning solution.

Discounts on Stick Vacuum Cleaners

The Holi Sale also extends to stick vacuum cleaners, combining powerful suction with easy maneuverability, ideal for everyday cleaning.

Dreame Mova J30: With a launch price of ₹13,999, the Holi Sale price is ₹11,999. It’s a vacuum and mop combo, capable of tackling dry debris and stubborn stains using an integrated water tank and mop pad.

Dreame Mova J20: Available at ₹9,999, down from its launch price of ₹10,999, this lightweight model provides up to 50 minutes runtime and features a high-efficiency filtration system, removing 97% of dust particles, ideal for maintaining an allergen-free home.

Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaners for Versatile Cleaning

For homes needing flexible cleaning solutions, Dreame Technology offers deals on wet and dry vacuum cleaners during the Holi Sale.

Dreame H12 Dual: Priced at ₹31,999, reduced from ₹36,999, this device handles both dry debris and liquid spills, providing spotless cleaning in one go.

Personal Care and Grooming Devices on Sale

Beyond home cleaning, Dreame Technology is also offering discounts on personal grooming products, designed to bring salon-like grooming results at home.

Dreame Airstyle: Originally priced at ₹24,999, this 5-in-1 hair styling system will be available for ₹18,999 during the Holi Sale. With multiple attachments, users can create diverse styles effortlessly.

Dreame Hair Gleam (Grey & Rose): Priced at ₹4,999 (down from ₹6,999), this high-performance hair dryer delivers 110,000 RPM airflow, offering fast drying with precise temperature control to reduce frizz and enhance shine.

Dreame Hair Glory (White & Rose): Available for ₹5,999, reduced from ₹7,999, this hair dryer offers powerful airflow that can dry shoulder-length hair in about 2 minutes, ensuring quick and effective results with salon-like performance.

After-Sales Services and Warranty Benefits

To enhance customer satisfaction, Dreame Technology is offering improved after-sales services and exclusive warranties during the Holi Sale:

Pick-up & Drop and On-Site Repairs: Currently available in 165 cities, with expansion plans to cover 200 cities in 2025, ensuring accessible service for all.

2-Year Warranty on Grooming Products: All personal grooming products purchased during the Holi Sale will come with an exclusive 2-year warranty, offering peace of mind and long-term performance.

Dedicated After-Sales Helpline: Customers can contact a dedicated helpline for product setup assistance and service support. The helpline operates Monday to Saturday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM) and Sunday (10:00 AM – 4:00 PM), ensuring quick issue resolution.

Additional Purchase Benefits

During the Holi Sale, select Dreame Technology products are available with No Cost EMI options on Amazon, making it easier for customers to access smart cleaning appliances and personal grooming products.

Shoppers can explore the complete range of offers by visiting Dreame Technology’s official Amazon store.

With Dreame Technology’s Holi Sale, customers can modernize their homes with smart cleaning appliances or upgrade their grooming experience with premium personal grooming products at unbeatable prices.