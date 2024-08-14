Drone Technology Leaders Engage with AP Minister

In a recent meeting, high-ranking officials from various drone technology companies had the opportunity to brief State Roads and Buildings, Investments and Infrastructure Minister Shri BC Janardhan Reddy on the revolutionary capabilities of drone technology in the public sector. The discussion focused on showcasing the diverse applications of drones across multiple domains, such as road infrastructure and sanitation management.

Industry Experts Share Insights

Key contributors to the briefing included Manoj, the Managing Director of Hyderabad-based WINGS & PROPS Company, and Praveen Kumar, CEO of SiDAK Company. They provided in-depth information on how integrating drone technology across various government departments could bring about significant benefits, thereby aligning with the progressive vision outlined by Hon’ble Chief Minister Varyula.

Wide-ranging Applications of Drone Technology

The company representatives shared insights on the various ways in which drone technology can revolutionize different sectors, including agriculture, urban development, irrigation, defense, risk management, mining, and environmental initiatives such as seed ball plantation. They supported their claims with real-world examples of successful implementations that have already demonstrated positive outcomes.

Minister Reddy Expresses Enthusiasm

Minister Reddy responded positively to the briefing, showcasing his enthusiasm about the prospect of establishing a drone hub in Andhra Pradesh. He outlined the numerous benefits that such an initiative could bring to the state. He affirmed that he would bring these compelling ideas to the attention of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidugaru and other senior officials for further deliberation.

This meeting highlights the increasing importance of adopting cutting-edge technologies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the public sector. It paves the way for establishing a more advanced and dynamic infrastructure framework in Andhra Pradesh.