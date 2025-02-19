DTDC Introduces DIVA 2.0: A New Era in Conversational GenAI for Logistics

DTDC Express Ltd., a leading name in India’s express logistics industry, has unveiled DIVA 2.0, the country’s first Conversational GenAI designed for intelligent customer assistance. This enhanced version of DIVA 1.0 strengthens DTDC’s commitment to digital innovation, enabling a seamless and efficient shipping experience. The upgraded virtual assistant is now accessible on the MyDTDC app and the DTDC website.

Enhanced Customer Support in 17 Indian Languages

Leveraging GenAI capabilities, DIVA 2.0 efficiently handles queries related to shipping and delivery, offering real-time assistance in 17 regional languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Assamese, Odia, Manipuri, Konkani, Punjabi, and Ladakhi. With an improved Natural Language Understanding (NLU) model, the AI-powered chatbot ensures a more human-like interaction while simplifying customer engagement.

Machine Learning for Smarter Responses

Built with machine learning, DIVA 2.0 continuously adapts to customer interactions, providing intuitive responses. Its advanced linguistic analysis enhances user experience, making interactions smoother and more personalized. By offering real-time, multilingual support, the platform improves accessibility, allowing customers from diverse linguistic backgrounds to receive efficient support in their preferred language.

Leadership Insights on DIVA 2.0’s Launch

Abhishek Chakraborty, CEO, DTDC Express Ltd., emphasized the company’s dedication to cutting-edge technologies. He stated, “DTDC is committed to driving digital transformation in express logistics. With DIVA 2.0, we are integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) to elevate customer engagement and operational efficiency, ensuring a seamless shipping experience.”

Arpita C. Mittra, Director – Customer Experience, DTDC, added, “DIVA 2.0 represents a significant step in AI-powered logistics, offering a phygital experience that connects customers with advanced, yet personalized, customer support. Our commitment to innovation continues to set new benchmarks in the logistics industry.”

Redefining Phygital Logistics

With a robust network of over 16,000 channel partners, DTDC is strengthening its competence by integrating AI-driven technology into its daily operations. The launch of DIVA 2.0 reinforces its position as a leader in express logistics, combining digital innovation with a strong physical presence to deliver effortless and customer-centric solutions.