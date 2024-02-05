Dylect Launches High-Pressure Washer Range in India

Dylect, a company in the electronics equipment industry, announced the launch of its new high-pressure washer range in India. The lineup includes the DYLECT Ultra Clean, DYLECT Ultra Flow, DYLECT Ultra Force, and DYLECT Ultra Power, with prices ranging from INR 4,999 to INR 8,999. These products are now available on Amazon.in, marking the company’s entry into the mid-premium segment of the auto accessories market.

Key Highlights:

Introduction of four high-pressure washer models: DYLECT Ultra Clean, DYLECT Ultra Flow, DYLECT Ultra Force, and DYLECT Ultra Power.

Prices range from INR 4,999 to INR 8,999, catering to various customer needs.

Products available for purchase on Amazon.in, enhancing accessibility for Indian consumers.

Dylect emphasizes its commitment to quality by adhering to global standards and conducting rigorous testing on its products.

The new range aims to transform vehicle maintenance in India by offering a powerful and effective cleaning solution for cars, motorcycles, and other types of vehicles. With advanced features and technology, these washers are designed to provide an efficient cleaning experience, combining performance with convenience.

Mr. Anuj Bhatia, Founder and MD of Dylect, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating the company’s mission to offer top-notch auto accessories that meet global quality standards. He emphasized Dylect’s focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, aiming to cater to the evolving needs of vehicle owners.

The specifications of the washer models reveal their focus on performance and convenience, with features such as 1400 to 2200 watts power, up to 200 bar pressure, and water flow rates ranging from 6.5 to 7.5 liters per minute. Each model also comes with a set of accessories to enhance the user experience.

Looking ahead, Dylect plans to expand its range of auto accessories, intending to introduce products that enhance the driving experience and meet the demands of modern vehicle owners. The company’s vision is to lead the auto accessories market by setting new standards for quality and functionality.