Dyson Introduces Noise-Cancelling Headphones in the Indian Market

Dyson has expanded its product range by launching the Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones in India. These headphones, the result of over five years of research and development, offer up to 50 hours of continuous playback, advanced noise cancellation, and consistent audio reproduction across the sound spectrum.

Key Highlights:

Dyson’s new headphones provide up to 50 hours of continuous playback.

The product is equipped with 11 microphones, with 8 specifically designed for noise reduction.

Dyson Zone headphones cover a wide frequency range from 6Hz to 21kHz.

The headphones are designed for optimal comfort and adaptability.

Additional features include a removable visor for purified air projection and smart connectivity via the MyDyson App.

Dyson has implemented a scientific approach to ensure sound quality, using measures such as left-right balance, total harmonic distortion, and frequency response. To meet specification objectives, the company carried out extensive user testing. The headphones, powered by lithium-ion batteries and a USB-C charging system, deliver up to 50 hours of sound with minimal distortion.

To reproduce frequencies from 6Hz to 21kHz, the headphones are centered around a 40 mm and 16-ohm neodymium speaker system. The output from the loudspeaker undergoes intelligent signal processing 48,000 times per second, combined with noise reduction, to ensure minimal distortion across the frequency range.

For user comfort, Dyson’s design incorporates comfort pads that adjust to an individual’s ear shape. The design, inspired by the shape of a horse’s saddle, ensures weight distribution on both sides of the head. Materials were carefully chosen for their comfort, stability, and noise-reducing properties. The headphones have a flatter design than traditional headphones for both noise reduction and comfort purposes.

Urban India faces challenges with noise and air pollution. As per the ‘Status of Ambient Noise Level in India 2017’ report, Delhi tops the list of noisiest metros, followed by Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Addressing these issues, the headphones offer a “transparent” mode for active noise cancellation, maintaining user awareness during commutes. An additional microphone enhances clarity during calls, recordings, or voice commands by isolating surrounding noise.

A unique feature of the Dyson Zone headphones is a removable visor that projects purified air, ideal for users in polluted urban settings or public transport. The compressors in each earcup draw air through filters, delivering purified air streams to the user. The filters are designed to remove particles and absorb harmful gases from urban pollution.

Users can personalize their experience with the MyDyson App. This application allows control over the headphones, adjusting airflow speed, noise reduction mode, and audio equalization. The app also monitors NO2 air levels and ambient noise in real-time, offering insights into the user’s environment to promote healthier habits.