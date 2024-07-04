Dyson Revolutionizes Hair Straightening with Air-Powered Technology

Dyson, renowned for its innovative technology, introduces the Dyson Airstrait™ straightener, a groundbreaking device that straightens hair from wet to dry using air, eliminating the need for hot plates and the risk of heat damage.

Innovative Airflow Technology for Effortless Styling

Engineered for various hair types, the Airstrait allows users to achieve a natural, straight style with body and movement while maintaining hair health. The device employs two arms that direct high-pressure air blades at a precise angle, simultaneously drying and straightening the hair. This innovative approach streamlines the styling process, saving time and preserving hair strength.

The Science of Styling with Air

Dyson’s decade-long research in hair science, backed by a substantial investment, has led to a deep understanding of hair structure, airflow dynamics, and various forms of hair damage. The Airstrait leverages this knowledge to utilize the optimum level of heat and controlled airflow, minimizing damage and maintaining hair volume and movement.

Powerful Motor and Intelligent Heat Control

The Dyson Hyperdymium™ motor, a compact yet powerful engine, generates the airflow necessary to dry and straighten hair simultaneously. Its 13-blade impeller propels a significant volume of air, creating enough pressure to effectively straighten hair while drying. The intelligent heat control system, featuring glass bead thermistors, measures and regulates the airflow temperature to prevent heat damage and preserve the hair’s natural shine.

Versatile Styling Modes and Temperature Control

The Airstrait™ offers “Wet” and “Dry” styling modes, along with a “Cool” mode for setting the style. Users can choose from various heat and airflow settings depending on their hair type and desired style.

Availability and Pricing

Priced at INR 45,900, the Dyson Airstrait straightener is available in two color options: Prussian Blue/Rich Copper and Bright Nickel/Rich Copper. It can be purchased online at dyson.in or through the Mydyson App, and experienced firsthand at Dyson demo stores.