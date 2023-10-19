Dyson Unveils New Air Purifier: The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet

Dyson introduces its latest air purification technology, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet, crafted to address air quality in spaces as vast as 1076 sq.ft. Outdoor pollutants, when combined with indoor ones, can sometimes make the indoor air more polluted than the air outside.

Key Highlights:

New Dyson Purifier designed for large rooms up to 1076 sq.ft.

Features Cone Aerodynamics for enhanced airflow delivery.

Incorporates a re-engineered motor for quieter operation.

Advanced three-phase filtration system captures 99.95% of ultrafine particles.

Engineered to mimic a natural breeze and comes with advanced sensing and monitoring.

The newly introduced Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet employs Cone Aerodynamics for a 10-meter air projection and operates at a minimal noise level of 56 decibels.

Matt Jennings, Dyson Engineering Director – Environmental Care, emphasized the significance of indoor air quality: “Poor Indoor air quality can be a growing concern. Our home spaces can harbor various pollutants. The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is designed to address these issues, efficiently purifying large spaces.”

The Cone Aerodynamics technique involves merging two air streams over a smooth surface, resulting in a condensed jet of air that projects more than 10 meters, with enhanced airflow. This method ensures the delivery of clean air throughout a space and the return of polluted air back to the filter.

The purifier’s Breeze mode is designed based on Dyson’s extensive airflow research. By studying natural wind patterns, the engineers developed an algorithm that replicates the refreshing sensation of a natural breeze within homes.

The filtration system of the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is designed to operate continuously. The system is built to capture pollutants like VOCs, NO2, and ozone. Features include a HEPA H13-grade particle filter, which captures 99.95% of particle pollutants and a Carbon filter specifically designed to combat NO2.

In terms of acoustics, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet has been designed for minimal noise. Features like the Helmholtz silencer and a unique labyrinth seal have been incorporated to reduce noise.

The purifier also integrates sensing and monitoring features. It is equipped with sensors to keep track of particle and gas levels. Users can monitor air quality using the LCD screen on the device and the MyDysonTM app. This app also offers remote control capabilities and scheduling options.

To ensure that the new purifier performs optimally in real-world settings, Dyson employed rigorous testing methods, surpassing traditional methods.

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is available for purchase at INR 68,900 on Dyson’s official website and in their demo stores, available in White + Satin Silver.