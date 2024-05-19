Elden Ring’s Latest Enemy Reveal: Familiar for Multiple Reasons

Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion reveals a new enemy, "Orb Guy," adding depth and challenge to the game. Expansion releases June 21, 2024.

Elden Ring, the critically acclaimed action RPG from FromSoftware, continues to captivate its audience with its intricate lore and challenging gameplay. The upcoming expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, scheduled for release on June 21, 2024, has fans eagerly awaiting new content. Among the most talked-about additions is a peculiar new enemy that has drawn attention for its unique appearance and intriguing backstory.

The New Enemy: “Orb Guy”

In the latest reveal for the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, a new enemy, unofficially dubbed “Orb Guy” by the community, has sparked considerable discussion. This character, notable for having a basket-like structure filled with orbs on his head, has been the subject of much speculation.

Appearance and Abilities

“Orb Guy” stands out with his distinctive look. Resembling a tragic figure, he is depicted as foraging and praying, adding a layer of melancholy to his design. Players have compared him to the Winter Lanterns from Bloodborne due to his head structure, but unlike the frenzy-inducing Lanterns, “Orb Guy” appears less menacing. Instead of staring players to death, he is expected to hurl the orbs from his head as projectiles during combat​​.

Lore and Background

The lore surrounding “Orb Guy” adds depth to his character. According to FromSoftware’s teasers, he is a forlorn entity abandoned in the Land of Shadow, where the Erdtree leaks golden sap that many creatures, including “Orb Guy,” feast upon. This connection to the Erdtree hints at a broader narrative involving the expansion’s new locations and the mysteries they hold​​.

Shadow of the Erdtree Expansion

The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion promises to be a significant addition to Elden Ring, offering new areas, weapons, and enemies. Players will explore the Land of Shadow, a new realm that expands the game’s universe beyond the Lands Between. This expansion will delve into the darker aspects of the Elden Ring lore, guided by the character Miquella, who awaits the return of his promised Lord​​.

New Features

The expansion will introduce:

New Locations: The Land of Shadow, filled with new environments and dungeons.

New Enemies: Including “Orb Guy” and potentially other unique foes.

New Weapons and Magic: Enhancing the gameplay with new combat options.

Storyline: Continuing the saga with new plotlines and character interactions​.

Release and Editions

Scheduled for release on June 21, 2024, Shadow of the Erdtree will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The expansion will be a paid DLC, priced at $39.99 for the standard edition. Special editions, including a premium bundle and a collector’s edition with additional physical items, will also be available for dedicated fans​​.

The latest enemy reveal in Elden Ring’s upcoming expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, has generated excitement and curiosity within the community. “Orb Guy” not only adds a new challenge for players but also enriches the game’s lore with his tragic backstory and unique abilities. As the release date approaches, fans are eager to uncover the mysteries of the Land of Shadow and face the new threats that await.