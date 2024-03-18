Elevate Your Viewing Experience with Our Premium Television Collection

Television is the centre of attraction in most homes in our country, claiming a prideful spot in drawing rooms, living rooms, and even bedrooms. Family gatherings are deemed complete with the collective enjoyment of cricket matches or movies on the TV screen. When families come together, immersing themselves in their favourite TV shows, cherished memories are created.

At Lotus Electronics, we acknowledge that getting the ideal screen is difficult; you cannot just select a display, but one that can offer you an immersive experience while watching your favourite shows, movies, sports and games. Our diverse range of cutting-edge TVs will ensure you find the perfect match for your taste, as they come with unmatched image quality, innovative features and great performance.

Nothing is perfect, but at Lotus, we help you discover the near-perfect TV, one where entertainment meets excellence, redefining your viewing experience with a television that suits your style and preferences. Your entertainment journey begins at Lotus when you get to choose the one TV you’ve always wanted. Nowadays, buying a TV is not just about size or brand. You have many options available, from an LED TV to a full HD Smart one, Curled TVs to OLED, slim to classy screens, and all in different sizes and brands to cater to your preference.

Discover Your Perfect TV

Begin a quest for a TV that makes every viewing experience look like a cinematic masterpiece. We compile an unmatched list of television sets at Lotus Electronics, each catering to unique entertainment needs. Sound quality, colour contrast, some stylish features, size, budget, processor, and data storage- these are just some of the many things we consider among several other latest model brands in our stocks. Whether you seek the vibrant colours of an LED TV, the striking contrast of an OLED, or the advanced features of a Smart TV, we have the ideal television to match your desires.

LED TV by Screen Size

Below 32 inches: Perfect for smaller spaces or secondary rooms.

32-40 Inches: Suitable for bedrooms or moderate-sized living rooms.

40-49 Inches: Offers a balance between size and space.

49-50 Inches: Ideal for a larger living room.

55-60 Inches: Provides a cinematic experience in spacious rooms.

65-70 Inches: Suitable for home theatres or large living rooms.

Greater than 75 Inches: Offers an immersive viewing experience for extensive spaces.

Key Points to Keep in Mind While Choosing a TV

If you buy an HD TV, ensure its screen size is numerically half the distance between the couch and the TV stand in feet. For an Ultra HD TV, the screen size should ideally be 2/3rd the viewing distance.

If you want to future-proof your TV, buy an Ultra HD smart TV that is HDR compatible.

OLED and QLED TVs offer a better viewing experience in terms of visual quality but are quite expensive compared to LED TVs.

If you enjoy gaming and watching movies and series from streaming apps, buy a smart TV. Ideally, it should have at least 4 HDMI ports. If you are buying an Ultra HD TV, ensure the ports are HDCP-compatible for future HD sources.

Opt for a TV with a refresh rate of at least 120Hz, especially if you are an avid gamer or frequently watch action movies and high-speed sports.

Understanding Screen Resolution

When it comes to screen resolution, clarity matters. Choose the resolution that aligns with your preferences and budget:

720p HD Ready:Basic resolution suitable for smaller screens. 1080p Full HD: Enhanced resolution for sharper images. 4K Ultra HD:The pinnacle of resolution, providing superior clarity for an unparalleled viewing experience.

Audio Considerations and Sound Quality

As TVs become sleeker, audio quality can be compromised. The shrinking dimensions of modern TVs leave little room for robust speakers, eliminating the whole, rich audio soul. This compromise becomes visible when you compare the audio quality of your TV to that of a high-quality headphone – the difference is simply evident.

Enhance your viewing pleasure with a high-quality soundbar, ensuring a rich, immersive audio experience. A soundbar acts as a powerful audio companion, compensating for the limitations of built-in TV speakers.

If you want to upgrade or smarten your house or turn your living room into a home theatre for an everlasting enjoyable experience, visit Lotus Electronics! Pamper yourself and your loved ones with the latest TVs, which are no longer just for watching news and serials. Today, televisions are a full package of entertainment: playing video games, watching movies, YouTube songs, online series, and various OTT platforms with different programs and content like Netflix and Amazon Prime, to name a few.

Unmatched Selection: Not many retailers in the country offer as many brands and types of TVs under one roof as we do. Explore various options from leading brands such as Samsung, Panasonic, Sony, and LG; you name it, we have it. You just have to choose from different TV types, including LED, OLED, QLED, and Smart TVs, to suit your specific requirements.

Expert Guidance: Our experienced staff is always ready to assist you in making an informed decision. From understanding the latest technologies to finding the perfect size that fits your living space, we are there to ease your decision-making in choosing the one you want.

Competitive Pricing: Since we deal in TVs on such a large scale, we always try to give our customers the best deals on every product. Here, you enjoy the best deals on high-quality televisions without breaking the bank. Our commitment to offering competitive prices ensures you get the most value for your money.

Cutting-Edge Features: If you want to stay ahead in the entertainment world with TVs equipped with the latest innovative features such as Ultra HD, Smart TV capabilities, HDR compatibility, and more, Lotus is the place to go.

Extended Warranty and Support: Lotus provides full support with extended TV warranty. Rest easy with our extended warranty options, providing peace of mind for your investment. Our customer support team is always ready to assist you with queries or concerns.

