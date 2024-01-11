Elista Introduces New Range of Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Elista, a manufacturer of electronics and IT products, has launched a new range of portable Bluetooth speakers. This lineup includes MusiStrom 1600, MusiKing 1600, and MusiBar 1000 Soundbar, aiming to combine utility and performance within an affordable price range. Available through various channels, including Amazon.in and Flipkart.com, these speakers offer a variety of features suitable for different user preferences.

Key Highlights:

The range includes MusiStrom 1600, MusiKing 1600, and MusiBar 1000 Soundbar.

Features include multi-connectivity options like USB, TF, AUX, FM Radio, and TWS.

Battery life of up to 5 hours on a single charge.

Prices start from Rs 1,399/-.

Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista, commented on the launch, emphasizing the company’s commitment to providing advanced technology at competitive prices. The new speakers are designed to cater to users seeking portable and high-quality audio experiences.

ELS-MusiStrom 1600 (Rs 2,199/-): This model offers a total power output of 16W, a 6.5″ Hi-Fi Speaker, and RGB Lights for an enhanced ambiance. It features a 3600mAh battery, ensuring up to 5 hours of music playback, and supports various connectivity modes.

ELS-MusiKing 1600 (Rs 1,799/-): With a 16W power output and a 5″ Hi-Fi Speaker, this speaker is designed for clear audio performance. It includes a 3000mAh battery for up to 5 hours of playback and offers multiple connectivity options.

ELS-MusiBar 1000 (Rs 1,399/-): This soundbar combines design and performance with a 10W speaker configuration and various connectivity modes. It also features a 2400mAh battery, allowing for extended use.