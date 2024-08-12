Encountering Anushka: A Low-Budget Humanoid Robot with a Unique Story

When most science fiction enthusiasts imagine humanoid robots, they might envision advanced creations from novels or television shows. However, the path to such a future is paved with fascinating projects like Anushka, a humanoid robot built with resourcefulness and ingenuity at the Krishna Institute of Engineering and Technology (KIET) in India.

Meeting Anushka: First Impressions

Despite initial skepticism, the opportunity to interact with Anushka was intriguing. Currently designed for greeting visitors and providing information, Anushka’s creators envision her potential in healthcare and consultancy. Upon entering the lab, Anushka was seen tethered to a monitor amidst a workspace filled with microcontrollers and 3D-printed components.

Building Anushka: A Frugal Endeavor

Dr Manoj Goel, joint director of KIET, revealed that Anushka was developed on a remarkably low budget of Rs 2 lakh, a fraction of the usual cost for humanoid robots. Some components were even sourced from a local dump yard. Anushka’s face features 3D-printed elements and flexible silicone skin crafted by Madame Tussauds in India. Interestingly, her facial features were modeled after a late French princess and enhanced using generative AI.

The Technology Behind Anushka’s Movements

Anushka’s ability to mimic human gestures relies on a master-slave architecture. An i7 processor acts as the brain, commanding microcontrollers and servo motors to control her movements. She utilizes natural language processing (NLP) to understand and respond to queries. Voice commands are converted into digital signals, processed using Python, and matched with data from a vast database acquired from OpenAI.

Artificial Intelligence and Self-Awareness

Anushka’s AI comes into play when selecting relevant data from OpenAI’s library and deciding how to respond. She’s programmed with an optimistic outlook, evident in her answers about the adverse effects of war. Additionally, Anushka is equipped with computer vision for facial recognition, allowing her to recognize individuals from a distance.

While Anushka cannot be described as truly self-aware, she exhibits multiple layers of intelligence. These include listening, understanding visual information, using natural language processing for communication, and coordinating servo motors for movement.

Anushka represents a fascinating step in the development of humanoid robots. Built with limited resources and innovative thinking, she showcases the potential for creating advanced technology in unexpected ways. As AI and robotics continue to evolve, projects like Anushka offer a glimpse into a future where humanoid robots could play a significant role in various aspects of our lives.