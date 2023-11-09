Enhance Home Cricket Viewing with Advanced Audio-Video Tech

In a bid to bring the exhilarating atmosphere of a live cricket match into the homes of fans, technological advancements in audio-video setups are playing a pivotal role. With products like the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus, enthusiasts who couldn’t secure tickets to the ICC World Cup can now enjoy a more immersive experience. The soundbar promises to deliver a rich and dynamic auditory experience akin to stadium acoustics through advanced features like Dolby ATMOS, DTS:X, and more. Alongside, Sennheiser has introduced the AMBEO Sub and the AMBEO Soundbar Mini, both designed to complement the soundbar by adding depth to the bass and offering spatial audio virtualization for smaller spaces.

Key Highlights:

The latest addition to the audio-visual market promises cricket fans an unparalleled home-viewing experience of the ongoing ICC World Cup, especially for those who were unable to obtain match tickets. The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus, with its comprehensive sound technology, allows fans to indulge in a surround sound experience that mimics the feel of a cricket stadium. This soundbar includes a variety of features aimed at creating a lifelike auditory experience, and is versatile in its integration with numerous music streaming services and smart home devices.

The AMBEO Soundbar Plus offers an adaptive sound feature, customizable through its Smart Control App, with an equalizer and preset modes for different types of audio content. It is designed to provide 3D sound through Dolby ATMOS, DTS:X, 360 Reality Audio, and MPEG-H Audio technologies, which can upmix stereo and 5.1 content for an enriched audio experience.

In addition, the Sennheiser AMBEO Sub is aimed at further enriching the sound experience with its emphasis on deep bass, utilizing a high-quality 8” woofer and a 350W Class-D amplifier. This subwoofer is calibrated to work seamlessly with the AMBEO Soundbar Plus, creating a cohesive and dynamic home audio system.

For those with limited space, the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini offers a smaller footprint without compromising on the immersive sound experience. It is capable of up to 7.1.4 virtualization, bringing the excitement of three-dimensional sound to even the most compact of living spaces.

These products are priced at various levels and are available for purchase on Amazon and Sennheiser’s official webshop in India. The availability of these advanced sound systems could change the way cricket enthusiasts enjoy the sport from their living rooms, bringing them closer to the action on the field without having to be present in the stadiums.