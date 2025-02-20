Ethos Partners with Unicommerce to Enhance Luxury E-Commerce Experience

Ethos, a leading luxury watch retailer, has integrated Unicommerce’s Uniware suite to enhance its online shopping experience, optimize order management, and streamline delivery processes for its expanding customer base.

Expanding Presence in the Luxury Watch Market

Founded in 2003, Ethos operates more than 70 Watch Boutiques in 23 cities across India. As an authorized retailer, the brand offers over 70 premium watch brands, including Rolex, Tissot, Breitling, BVLGARI, Maserati, Corum, Hublot, Rado, Tag Heuer, and Armin Strom, among others. Beyond its physical stores, Ethos also sells via its official website and across multiple marketplaces.

Optimized Order and Warehouse Management

To further streamline operations, Ethos has adopted Unicommerce’s multi-channel order and warehouse management systems. This enables the company to automate several manual processes, improving overall efficiency in handling order processing across multiple platforms.

With Unicommerce’s unified dashboard, Ethos can optimize order processing, ensure seamless checkout for high-value items, and improve after-sales service. Additionally, automated shipping allocation allows customers to receive real-time order tracking updates from the moment the product is shipped. Unicommerce’s technology also enhances the retailer’s returns management operations, making the process more seamless for customers across different platforms.

Expanding Access to Luxury Products

By leveraging Unicommerce’s platform, Ethos can now offer an expanded product assortment online, making store inventory accessible to customers in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. This ensures that buyers in locations without physical stores can still access premium products, further strengthening Ethos’ commitment to providing luxury items to a broader audience.

Leaders Speak on the Partnership

Commenting on the collaboration, Nikhil Adhlakha, Head of E-Commerce at Ethos, stated, “The Indian market presents a significant growth opportunity. Our partnership with Unicommerce will further enhance our operational efficiency, enabling us to meet the growing demand for luxury watches.”

Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce, added, “We are excited to support Ethos in scaling its operations. Our technology solutions have consistently improved order processing speeds while minimizing operational errors. We are confident that our expertise will add value to Ethos’ luxury e-commerce operations.”

Rising Demand for Luxury Retail in India

According to consulting firm BCG, India’s luxury retail market is currently valued at approximately $8 billion and is projected to reach $14 billion by 2032. This surge is driven by increasing wealth and growing consumer interest in premium goods, not just in metropolitan cities but also in emerging markets such as Dehradun, Chandigarh, Bhopal, and Guwahati.