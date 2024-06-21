EU-India Startup Collaboration Strengthens in EV Battery Recycling at Trade and Technology Event

The EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC) Working Group 2 recently facilitated a crucial startup matchmaking event in New Delhi, focusing on battery recycling technologies for electric vehicles (EVs). The event underscored the ongoing commitment of both regions to sustainable development and stronger economic ties.

Twelve startups, specializing in various aspects of the battery recycling process, were selected by an independent committee of experts through a detailed evaluation of scientific merit and market readiness. The chosen startups include notable names like Lohum, LW3 Pvt Ltd, and BatX Energies from India, alongside their EU counterparts such as Alterity and Ecomet Refining.

The event began with opening remarks from Saurabh Kumar, the Indian Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the EU, and Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the EU Delegation to India. They highlighted the importance of this initiative in promoting environmental sustainability and technological exchange between the two regions.

Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, and Marc Lemaitre, Director-General for Research and Innovation at the European Commission, also spoke at the event. Professor Sood expressed optimism about the event’s role in fostering exchange and networking opportunities among emerging talents in the EV battery recycling sector. According to Mr. Lemaitre, this collaboration is a step forward in reducing the carbon footprint associated with battery disposal and is a testament to the innovation-led partnership between the EU and India.

A significant outcome of the event is the planned exchange trip for three startups from each region to visit their counterparts’ facilities. This will enable them to engage with stakeholders, explore collaboration potentials, and understand the market dynamics in both the EU and India. Such interactions are expected to pave the way for future commercial projects and co-development opportunities in the field of EV battery recycling.

This collaborative effort not only aligns with the global push towards greener technologies but also enhances the technological and economic integration between the European Union and India, setting a precedent for future partnerships in other high-impact sectors.