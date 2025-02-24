Euler Motors and Tata Power Collaborate to Boost EV Adoption with Fast-Charging Infrastructure

Strengthening India’s EV ecosystem, Euler Motors, a key player in electric commercial vehicles, has partnered with Tata Power, a leading renewable energy provider, through a long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This agreement will facilitate the deployment of fast-charging stations for Euler Motors’ entire product lineup, ensuring seamless access to efficient charging solutions for customers.

Fast-Charging Access for Commercial EVs

Under this collaboration, Tata Power will install fast chargers at strategic high-demand locations to support Euler Motors customers in their daily operations. Users will be provided with smart cards, enabling smooth and convenient access to Tata Power’s charging network.

The MoU was formalized in the presence of Mr. Virendra Goyal, Head of Business Development – EV Business at Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited (TPEVCSL), and Mr. Ashish Tandon, Global Head – Customer Excellence at Euler Motors, marking a significant step towards accelerating EV adoption in India.

Addressing Charging Infrastructure Challenges

One of the major hurdles for commercial EV users is reliable charging accessibility. Unlike conventional fuel stations, EV chargers must be strategically placed based on fleet usage patterns. Through this partnership, Tata Power will oversee the installation, operation, and maintenance of fast chargers, ensuring high uptime and reliability. Meanwhile, Euler Motors will facilitate rent-free spaces for these chargers, demonstrating a shared commitment to advancing India’s EV infrastructure.

Additionally, Tata Power will tailor charger capacities as needed to align with the high-performance requirements of Euler Motors’ vehicles. Notably, Euler Motors’ HiLoadEV remains the only 3-wheeler commercial EV in its segment with fast-charging support, offering a full charge in just 30 minutes to enhance operational efficiency.

Driving EV Adoption with Fast-Charging Solutions

Saurav Kumar, Founder & CEO of Euler Motors, emphasized the importance of charging infrastructure in EV adoption, stating,

“Fast charging significantly impacts vehicle uptime, leading to lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and higher return on investment (ROI). Partnering with Tata Power enhances customer confidence in our EVs, which are uniquely designed with fast-charging capabilities. As we expand our fleet across India, this collaboration will be pivotal in fostering a strong EV ecosystem for the commercial sector.”

With this initiative, Euler Motors becomes the only commercial EV manufacturer in both 3W and 4W categories to offer fast-charging options. The synergy between Euler Motors and Tata Power aims to expand fast-charging infrastructure, minimize range anxiety, and accelerate India’s shift towards electric mobility.