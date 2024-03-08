EVM Introduces EnWave: A New Standard in Bluetooth Neckbands

Mumbai-based Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd, and its brand EVM, have recently launched EnWave, their latest Bluetooth neckband in India. The product aims to cater to the Indian market with features designed for a variety of users. The EnWave neckband focuses on providing a comfortable, high-quality audio experience, incorporating the latest technology and ergonomic design.

Key Highlights:

EnWave offers seamless connectivity with Bluetooth Version V5.3 for stable and fast connections.

Features immersive sound quality with a wide frequency range and AAC technology for enhanced bass response.

Boasts an extended battery life of up to 30 hours and supports quick charging via a Type-C port.

Integrates a voice assistant for hands-free control and a Hall Switch function for automatic play/pause.

The product is lightweight, portable, and comes with a one-year warranty, with after-sales support including a complimentary pick-up and drop-off service.

“At EVM, we’re focused on more than just creating products; we aim to craft experiences that integrate style and functionality into every aspect of daily audio use,” said Abhishek Patel, Chief Strategist at EVM India.

The EnWave neckband is designed to be not just a functional device but an accessory that complements the user’s lifestyle, with its sleek and ergonomic design ensuring comfort for all-day wear. It’s positioned as a versatile companion for music enthusiasts, podcast listeners, and those needing reliable audio for calls.

EnWave’s technical specifications highlight its user-friendly features, including seamless Bluetooth connectivity, immersive audio quality through its wide frequency range, and the incorporation of AAC technology for a superior listening experience. It also emphasizes convenience with its extended battery life, quick charging capability, voice assistant integration, and the innovative Hall Switch function.

The product is available at a discounted price of ₹899 from its MRP of ₹2499 as an introductory offer on Flipkart. Furthermore, EVM is committed to social responsibility, pledging to donate INR 10 to a child cancer fund for every EnWave neckband sold, underscoring the company’s commitment to making a positive impact in society.