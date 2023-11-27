EVM Launches EnMag Neo: A 15W MagSafe Power Bank Redefining On-the-Go Charging

EVM, a brand under Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd, has unveiled the EnMag Neo Power Bank, a 10,000mAh portable charger designed for the dynamic needs of modern consumers. The Made in India power bank features MagSafe compatibility, providing seamless wireless and PD charging support for gadgets. EVM, recognized for its computing and mobility products, introduces a product line that aligns with the government’s Make in India initiative.

Key Highlights:

10,000mAh capacity and MagSafe compatibility

15W wireless output and 22.5W PD Fast Charging

Built-in kickstand for cinematic experiences or video calls

LED indicators for charge status, rechargeable via USB-C port

Safety measures against over-voltage and overheating

Lightweight design (194 grams) and compact dimensions (1.7 cm thickness)

Comment from Mr. Ankit Shah, COO of EVM India, on the product’s alignment with the fast-paced Indian lifestyle

In line with the government’s self-sufficiency goals, the EnMag Neo Power Bank emphasizes speed and portability. It features a 15W maximum wireless output for quick and convenient charging on the go, suitable for MagSafe & Qi compatible devices. The addition of a 22.5W PD fast charging option makes it a flexible choice for various devices, enhancing its appeal as an ideal travel companion.

The EnMag Neo Power Bank prioritizes product safety with smart protection measures. It employs cutting-edge technology to prevent short circuits and electromagnetic fields, ensuring the safety of connected electronics. The design itself is not just visually appealing but also ergonomic and streamlined, maintaining portability and a minimalistic style.

A notable aspect of the EnMag Neo Power Bank is the inclusion of a unique 2-year warranty, underlining EVM’s commitment to after-sales support. The company provides a pick-up and drop-off service for added consumer convenience. Moreover, EVM is actively contributing to society by donating INR 10 to a child cancer fund for every product sold. The company’s dedication to social responsibility echoes its commitment to making a positive impact on the community.

In conclusion, EVM’s EnMag Neo series stands out as a stylish, multifunctional, and reliable charging solution in the Indian market for IT and telecom products. With its innovative features, reasonable pricing, and a focus on social responsibility, EVM continues to lead the way in serving the diverse needs of tech enthusiasts.