Excitel Launches India’s First Comprehensive Southern OTT + WiFi + Live TV Plan

Excitel, a prominent home internet startup, has unveiled the ‘Southern OTT Pack,’ catering to modern entertainment enthusiasts in key southern cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Guntur, Vijayawada, and more. This innovative plan addresses the rising global demand for high-speed internet and diverse entertainment options, featuring speeds of up to 400 Mbps, 17 premium OTT platforms, and over 300 Live TV Channels, including Aha, SunNXT, RAJ Digital TV, ETV, NammaFlix, and others.

Key Highlights:

Excitel’s ‘Southern OTT Pack’ offers comprehensive content coverage in major southern languages, including Tamil, Tulu, Telugu, and Kannada.

Subscribers gain access to a wide array of platforms, such as Disney+Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, and more, each with its unique offerings.

The plan is competitively priced, starting at just INR 599 per month for a 12-month subscription.

Excitel and OTTplay Premium have partnered to provide a unified entertainment experience, combining high-speed internet with AI-powered streaming recommendations.

Excitel has plans to introduce a Northern counterpart, including regional Northern Apps, in its commitment to offering diverse and region-specific content.

Excitel’s ‘Southern OTT Pack’ is designed to cater to the diverse linguistic and cultural preferences of the southern region of India. With its competitive pricing and extensive content library, it aims to redefine the home entertainment landscape, offering quality and choice without compromise. This plan marks the end of restrictive DTH subscriptions and costly add-ons, empowering smart TV owners to curate their viewing experience according to their preferences.

Varun Pasricha, COO of Excitel, expressed excitement about the launch, stating, “At Excitel, we’ve been at the forefront of redefining home entertainment. Today, we are thrilled to present India’s first South Plan, tailored for the rich tapestry of languages and cultures in regions like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and more. In response to the evolving landscape of home broadband and Cable TV, we’re putting an end to the era of restrictive DTH subscriptions and costly add-ons. Our new OTT Pack, starting at an affordable price, empowers smart TV owners to craft their viewing experience responsibly, ensuring quality without compromise. This plan removes unnecessary channel bundles and embraces a user-centric approach.”

The collaboration between Excitel and OTTplay Premium, India’s first AI-powered streaming platform, seeks to revolutionize home entertainment. This partnership aims to provide a personalized content universe that redefines how viewers experience entertainment.

Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder of OTTplay, expressed his excitement about this partnership, saying, “This partnership is a watershed moment for Indian entertainment. With Excitel’s lightning-fast internet and OTTplay’s AI-powered recommendations, we’re creating a personalised content universe that redefines how viewers experience entertainment.”

Excitel is actively working on introducing a comprehensive Northern Plan, aiming to expand its reach and services. This expansion goes beyond just incorporating OTT apps, as Excitel plans to include a variety of regional Northern Apps. This strategic step reflects Excitel’s commitment to delivering diverse and region-specific content, ensuring that subscribers nationwide can enjoy a rich selection of entertainment.

In a rapidly evolving landscape, Excitel’s ‘Southern OTT Pack’ stands as a milestone in the convergence of high-speed internet, streaming content, and live TV, offering viewers an unmatched entertainment experience. This launch signals Excitel’s commitment to cater to the unique preferences of its customers and adapt to the ever-changing dynamics of the entertainment industry.